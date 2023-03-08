Quincy Police Department
Feb. 28
7:50 p.m. - Reporting party says their father-in-law noticed someone hit his car.
March 1
1:11 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an abandoned car with expired tabs, a white Kia, nearby.
3:05 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a black Subaru four-door with tinted windows speeding.
4:03 p.m. - Reporting party says there are about 10 dogs running at large and she wants them picked up.
4:12 p.m. - Reporting party says their dog attacked a cat. The cat is dying and the reporting party wants it picked up.
5:44 p.m. - Reporting party says there was a female there yesterday causing a disturbance. She is not at the store today.
6:35 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an SUV parked nearby, and a newer, white pick-up truck stopped for a moment and then left. The other vehicle is still there and the reporting party is uncomfortable about it.
March 2
6:39 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s loud music coming from a house next door.
7:46 a.m. - Reporting party says the neighbor across the street is not there, their door is wide open, the dogs are out and they are acting aggressively.
March 3
8:48 a.m. - Reporting party says they were just passed by a semi truck and the container looked like it was about to come off the truck.
2:23 p.m. - Reporting party says someone stole concrete blocks from the fence line and some other decorative wood.
3:12 p.m. - Reporting party says there was a subject with no license driving and parked at a house nearby.
4:36 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a customer doing drugs in the bathroom. She’s a female and she has her son with her, and the child is wandering around the store.
March 4
1:20 a.m. - Reporting party says someone kicked the door, wearing a ski mask. The reporting party has it on camera.
10:06 a.m. - Reporting party says she heard thumping at 1 a.m., and found the front door broken and open. Nothing appears to have been taken.
11:43 a.m. - Reporting party says the next-door neighbor is having a fight. It’s a female and a male yelling all night, and kicking, too.
March 5
3:07 p.m. - Reporting party says that their brother is acting out of hand, possibly on drugs.
Fire line
Grant County Fire District 3 personnel aided community members in the following incidents from Feb. 25 to March 3, 2023.
Feb. 25
Medical aid call, 19600 block of Road 1 Southwest.
Fire alarm, 2200 block of M Street Northeast.
Feb. 26
Outside fire, near the corner of Road 0 Northwest and State Route 28 West.
Feb. 27
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Outside fire, near milepost 161 of eastbound Interstate 90.
Medical aid call, 800 block of 13th Avenue Southwest
Medical aid call, 9600 block of Road H Northwest.
Feb. 28
Fire alarm, 1800 block of F Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 200 block of C Street Southwest
Medical aid call, 12400 block of State Route 28 West.
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 143 of westbound Interstate 90.
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 6 of State Route 283 North.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of State Route 283 North and Adams Road Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 152 of westbound Interstate 90.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Second Avenue Southwest.
March 1
Fire alarm, 500 block of Port Industrial Parkway.
March 2
Vehicle fire, near the 100 block of East Montmorency Boulevard.
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 157 of Interstate 90 West.
Medical aid call, 9200 block of State Route 283 North.
March 3
Fire alarm, 10 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.
Fire alarm, 100 block of H Street Northeast
Medical aid call, 4400 block of Road H.5 Northwest
False alarm, canceled en route to 800 block of Third Avenue Southeast.
Fire alarm, 1800 block of F Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 7700 block of State Route 28 West.
Medical aid call, 3800 block of Road E Northeast.
Fire alarm, 100 block of B Street Southwest.