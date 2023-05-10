Fire Line
Personnel at the Grant County Fire District 3 helped area residents in the following incidents from April 29 to May 5 of 2023.
April 29
Medical aid call, near the intersection of Road 9 Northwest and road R Northwest.
Medical aid call, 1100 block of Central Avenue South
Controlled burn, 17300 block of Road 9 Northwest.
Outside fire, west of milepost 155 of Interstate 90.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Richmond Avenue.
April 30
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 700 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest.
May 1
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 41 of State Route 28 West.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road H Northwest and State Route 28 West.
May 2
Fire alarm, 200 block of J Street Southeast.
Medical aid call, 1000 block of 13th Avenue Southwest
May 3
Vehicle fire, 9100 block of Road H Northwest
May 4
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Road 3 Northwest and State Route 281 North.
May 5
Medical aid call, 14900 block of Road 8.5 Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, 23500 block of Sunserra Loop Northwest.
May 6
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 12100 block of Road 5 Northwest.
May 7
Medical aid call, 9000 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of Third Avenue Northeast and F Street Northeast.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
An 18-year-old man from Quincy was arrested on May 7, on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence. Bail has been set at $500.
A 40-year-old man from Quincy was arrested on May 5, and booked for felony harassment with domestic violence. No bail.
A 34-year-old man from Quincy was arrested May 4 on district court warrants for failing to appear in court on charges of violating a no-contact order, charges of harassment, and fourth-degree assault, all three involving domestic violence.
Quincy Police
May 2
9:04 a.m. - Reporting party says she found the door open at her residence.
12:22 p.m. - Reporting party says someone took their bike last night.
2:41 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle speeding with a loud exhaust. The car is now parked at the high school
2:46 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dog that needs to be picked up. The dog was left behind by a friend who moved to Texas.
7:43 p.m. - Reporting party says someone was caught tagging their garage. Reporting party says they’ve got pictures of the perpetrator.
May 3
5:46 a.m. - Reporting party says someone stole their dad’s truck during the night.
7:53 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a dead cat on the side of the road, covered by some kind of fabric.
10:13 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male on the roundabout, going back and forth in a truck. The truck is a 1970 Chevy pickup.
11:05 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white male parked in a dark-gray four-door vehicle all morning.
12:41 p.m. - Reporting party says she wants to report violation of an order.
3:18 p.m. - Reporting party says there are multiple vehicle speeding up and down the road. Reporting party says they are probably high-schoolers.
6:33 p.m. - Reporting party says someone’s dog bit an 11-year-old male. The patient is at the ER.
9:01 p.m. - Reporting party says they just got home, and went to mow her yard. Her dog ran out and saw a truck approach a stop sign. Reporting party says the truck accelerated quickly, ran the dog over and kept driving.
May 4
9:01 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle running in the parking lot with a male in the driver’s seat with a bong in his lap. he appears to be passed out.
9:59 a.m. - Reporting party says they heard that an autistic child was pinned to the ground.
2:01 p.m - Reporting party says someone hit their fence.
3:25 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a bunch of vehicles driving erratically, southbound.
3:32 p.m - Reporting party says she wants a male out of her place.
6:48 p.m. - Reporting party says they came home from work and saw a kid playing alone by himself in the same spot he always plays at every day.
7:37 a.m. - Reporting party says that their neighbors have a rooster and the rooster is always waking their daughter up very early every morning.