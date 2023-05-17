Fire line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents from May 8 to May 13, 2023.
May 8
Medical aid call, 23000 block of Baird Spring Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 600 block of I Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 8800 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of B Street Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
May 9
Medical aid call, 4400 block of Road H.5. Northwest.
Fire alarm, 400 block of First Avenue Southwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of State Route 28 and Adams Road Northwest.
May 10
Vehicle fire, 12800 block of Road 14 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 200 block of Central Avenue North.
Medical aid call, 17600 block of Road 5 Northwest.
May 11
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Outside Fire, near the intersection of State Route 28e North and Road 3 Northwest.
May 12
Medical aid call, 1000 block of N Section Place Southwest.
Vehicle fire, 9700 block of Road V Northwest.
Medical aid call, 300 block of Q Street Southeast.
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
May 13
Medical aid call, 8400 block of Road P Northwest.
Medical aid call, 2100 block of M Street. Northeast.
Medical aid call, 9200 block of State Route 283 North.
Outside fire, 10000 block of Road 9 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 33-year-old man from Quincy was arrested May 9 on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and a district court warrant for hit-and-run.
Quincy Police Department
May 8
2:11 p.m. - Police report states that the mom is threatening a 10-year-old on the phone with the police, telling the child that she’s going to take him to the ground.
3:14 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white Toyota SUV speeding.
3:30 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a student missing, all the buses have been checked and no one can find her.
4:13 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a stray dog in the neighborhood grabbing items off the porch and digging under fences.
5:07 p.m.- Reporting party says she has asked her ex to stop contacting her and looking for her, and he continues to call her, he has called family members and has also waited outside her work for her.
7:36 p.m. - Reporting party says someone in a white Nissan just hit his vehicle and then took off.
9:06 p.m. - Reporting party says the neighbor’s dog bit his wife.
10:18 p.m. - Reporting party says the neighbors across the street are harassing her boyfriend. The boyfriend is 26 years old.
May 9
2 a.m. - Reporting party says he withdrew $700, and the money never came out.
May 11
9:02 a.m. - Reporting party says she noticed both her cars are scratched.
10:24 a.m. - Reporting party says she lost wallet at a track meet.
3:34 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a Nissan Altima swerving all over the road.
8:04 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a four-wheeler with helmetless children on the back, just kicking up dust.
May 12
12:24 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a suspicious male looking inside the reporting party’s gate, and had started a fire with a cigarette earlier. Fire is out now.
12:30 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a car parked on the sidewalk with expired tabs.
2:54 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male in camo wear, in the street yelling at school staff and flipping them off.
3:13 p.m. - Reporting party says her 80-year-old husband left in the car this morning without saying where.