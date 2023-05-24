Fire line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents from May 14-20 of 2023.
May 14
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
May 15
Smoke investigation, 1000 block of Alder Street Southwest.
May 15
Medical aid call, 20 block of F Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 600 block of H street Southeast.
May 16
Medical aid call, 21100 block of road 2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, near the intersection of Beverly Burke Road Southwest and Road 5.5. South.
Motor vehicle accident, near milepost 26 of State Route 28 West.
May 17
Medical aid call, 1000 block of 14th Avenue Southwest.
Outside fire, milepost 159 of westbound Interstate 90.
May 18
Structure fire, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
May 19
Medical aid call, 16900 block of Road 7 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, west of milepost 142 on eastbound Interstate 90.
May 20
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 33-year-old man from Quincy was arrested May 20 on charges of possession of stolen vehicle. No bail.
Quincy Police Department
May 15
9:25 a.m.- Reporting party says there’s a person for whom the reporting party has a no-contact order, and this person was violating it the day before.
1:46 p.m. - Reporting party says their neighbor has rabbits that are running all over the place.
2:49 p.m. - Reporting party says their brother is trying to fight their father.
4:53 p.m. - Reporting party says someone is sleeping next to a grain silo.
4:47 p.m. - Reporting party says they are filing for divorce and their husband took their vehicle, their purse, their keys and other belongings.
10:13 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male subject refusing to leave their mother’s room.
May 16
7:37 a.m. - Reporting party says his ex took his passport and their son’s.
7:56 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male in a wheelchair in the middle of Second Street between D and C streets, and that someone should come help.
12:05 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a neighbor who lives in another apartment who follows him to his vehicle when he leaves for the doctor’s office, and curses at him all the way to the car.
1:40 p.m. - Reporting party says a woman she can’t stand, her son’s lover, comes to her house and takes whatever she wants and gives her son alcohol or drugs.
1:43 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an injured cat in the area.
May 17
9:10 a.m. - Reporting party says they think that someone is living in the bushes outside the clinic, because a lot of personal items can be seen, although not an actual person.
4:39 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s graffiti on the Farmers Market sign near the entrance to Quincy.
May 18
5:20 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a patient trying to leave the building despite having sustained a seizure and probably a brain injury.
9:53 a.m. - Reporting party is crying and people arguing can be heard in the background.
10:26 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a semi truck swerving all over the road.
3:14 p.m. - Reporting party says a truck just picked up a child from the street. The reporting party is unsure if that was the parent of the child.
8:23 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone running through an old lady’s yard