Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 20-year-old man from Quincy was arrested on April 30, and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence. No bail.
A 29-year-old man from George was arrested April 29 and booked on charges of second-degree assault with domestic violence, malicious mischief in the third degree with domestic violence, and resisting arrest. No bail.
A 21-year-old man from Quincy was arrested on April 29 and booked on two charges of first-degree assault and two charges of vehicular assault. No bail.
A 30-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on April 29 on charges of driving under the influence and driving with suspended license in the second degree.
Fire Line
Personnel at the Grant County Fire District 3 helped area residents in the following incidents April 23-28.
April 23
Medical aid call, 300 block of H Street Southwest
Fire alarm, 19700 block of Road 9 Northwest.
Outside fire, 17300 block of Road 9 Northwest
Structure fire, 16000 block of Road 10.5 Northwest.
April 24
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident, milepost 25 of westbound State Route 28.
Medical aid call, 16000 block of Road 10.5 Northwest.
April 25
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest
Outside fire, near the intersection of State Route 281 North and Road 7 Northwest
Controlled burn, 5600 block of Road 1 Northwest.
April 26
Medical aid call, 16000 block of Road 10.5 Northwest.
Transfer, 900 block of 10th Avenue Southwest.
April 27
Medical aid call, 8800 block of Crescent Bar Road Northwest.
Service call, 16000 block of Road 10.5 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 900 block of 10th Avenue Southwest.
Medical aid call, 400 block of H Street Southeast.
Medical aid call, 20 block of F Street Southwest.
Service call, 500 block of Port Industrial Parkway Northwest.
Medical aid call, 7700 block of Road G Northwest.
April 28
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Fire alarm, 600 block of M Street Southwest.
Controlled burn, near milepost 37 of State Route 28.
Medical aid call, 400 block of C Street Southeast.
Medical aid call, 1000 block of Country Avenue.
Medical aid call, 400 block of I Street Southwest.
Medical aid call, 1100 block of Central Avenue South.
Medical aid call, 100 block of East Montmorency Boulevard.
Quincy Police Department
April 24
11:58 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a male lying down behind the trash cans in the alley.
5:28 p.m. - Reporting party says someone cut the brakes in her vehicle.
5:37 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a person in a gray sedan who is following her, and who had been seen taking pictures of her car.
6:05 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a stray dog running loose.
9:03 p.m. - Reporting party says someone who lives in the basement turned off the power to the lights with the fuse panel and will not turn them back on.
April 26
10:54 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a house under construction nearby and they are playing loud music.
11:12 p.m. - Reporting party says she’s been receiving threats through text messages.
3:52 p.m. - Reporting party says they found a dog.
April 27
3:25 a.m. - Reporting party says their camera is detecting people walking and running back and forth across the street from this location.
April 28
8:35 a.m. - Reporting party says their 18-year-old daughter refuses to go to school, and it’s been three days now.
10:10 a.m. - Reporting party says she received some forged checks.
6:37 p.m. - Reporting party says the neighbors are playing loud music.
9:55 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white car without plates parked on his dad’s property.
10:52 p.m. - Reporting party says someone attacked a security guard at a restaurant.
April 29
8:57 a.m. - Reporting party says that someone stole a check from the mail.
10:03 a.m. - Reporting party says she witnessed and recorded someone shoplifting.
10:09 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a little poodle with tag running up and down the street and heading for a car parts store.
12:50 p.m. - Reporting party says his 16-year-old son is being aggressive, and the reporting party wants to hit him.
7:41 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a customer outside of their store causing a disturbance.
April 30
9:25 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s loud music coming from somewhere, but it’s unknown from where.
9:47 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a gray Nissan driving north off I-90, whose driver appears to be under the influence, traveling across lanes and barely missing a ditch.
12:38 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a subject who has a no-contact order against her and who just showed up at the gym and is following her.
4:07 p.m. - Reporting party says he’s fighting with his girlfriend and she will not leave him alone.
4:20 p.m. - Reporting party says there are three juveniles egging the blue dinosaur at the park.
7:19 p.m. - Reporting party says their neighbor is harassing her and her dogs.
8:32 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle heading into Quincy and swerving, almost causing wrecks. Reporting party suspects a possible DUI.
10:38 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a vehicle following her, tailgating, flashing lights.