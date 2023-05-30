Fire Line
Personnel from the Grant County Fire District 3 aided community residents in the following incidents from May 20 to May 26, 2023.
May 20
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
May 21
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Outside fire, near the intersection of State Route 28 West and Adams Road Northwest
May 23
Medical aid call, 21100 block of Road 2 Northwest.
Medical aid call, near the intersection of State Route 281 North and Road 1 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 200 block of L Street Southwest.
Entrapment, 200 block of J Street Southeast.
May 24
Medical aid call, 7500 block of Road 9 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Fire alarm, 2200 block of M Street Northeast.
Fire alarm, 9300 block of Riverview Way Northwest.
Medical aid call 700 block of Silica Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call, 300 block of B Street Northeast.
May 25
Medical aid call, 7500 block of Road 9 Northwest.
Medical aid call, 100 block of East Montmorency Boulevard.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 26-year-old man from George was arrested and booked on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. No bail.
A 34-year-old man from Quincy was arrested and booked on attempting to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle as well as delivery, manufacture or possession with intent of methamphetamines. No bail.
A 40-year-old woman from Quincy was arrested on charges of failing to appear in court on two counts of violating the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, one count of use of drug paraphernalia. She also faces charges of failing to appear in court on one count of possession of stolen vehicle and one count of criminal mischief.
A 38-year-old woman from Quincy was arrested and booked on charges of fourth-degree assault with domestic violence.
Quincy Police Department
May 22
9:43 a.m. - Reporting party says there are people breaking into a construction site and damaging the units.
6:20 p.m. - Reporting party says he went to get his items, and was threatened with a gun and hit in the head.
8:42 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a little child at the residence, and they called the crisis line because the child tried to kill himself.
May 23
12:30 a.m.- Reporting party says there’s someone in the Dumpster.
10:26 a.m. - Reporting party says there are three Husky dogs running at large, carrying around a dead cat.
12:29 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a homeless male living in a vacant restaurant.
2:36 p.m. - Reporting party says there is an ongoing issue with a female who leaves her baby in the vehicle for five minutes while she does pickup.
6:25 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a subject at the store; he’s not supposed to be there unless the manager is there. This person stole some items today and they want him trespassed.
May 24
8:42 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a white Toyota Tacoma driving all over the roadway.
10:19 a.m. - Reporting party says their mom threw a brush at them and called her names.
10:35 a.m. - Reporting party says there’s a pitbull running at large; the dog ran out in front of the bicycle and made them crash.
5:28 p.m - Reporting party says there are speeding buses and cars going by.
8:41 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s someone who is underage and who stole alcohol several times from this store.
9:32 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s an elderly female in her eighties having a seizure.
May 25
11:15 a.m - Reporting party says they are getting fake 20-dollar bills.
11:33 a.m. - Reporting party says there was a female crossing the street and she appeared to be running from two males, one on a bike and one on foot. reporting party saw the female hiding and then running in a different direction.
12:06 p.m. -Reporting party says there’s a female yelling at the children and the neighbor was outside, and she was yelling and cussing at him.
2:44 p.m. - Reporting party says there’s a red Lincoln sedan at a high rate of speed, going 40-50 mps in a 20 mph zone.
2:58 p.m. - Reporting party says they found a do and took it to a shelter.
7 p.m. - Reporting party says he wants someone to do a welfare check on his brother. Earlier in the day, there was a domestic-violence situation in which the brother said he was going to take the easy road and give his sister the house. Reporting party says the brother is possibly suicidal.