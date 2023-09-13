Quincy Police Department
Sept. 1
11:08 – Reporting party says there is a suspicious vehicle parked near a home with someone possibly living in it and throwing garbage on the street.
1:01 – Reporting party says a $50 bill is taped to a door and heard it was dangerous to touch it.
5:28 – Reporting party says teenagers are riding four-wheelers over 45 mpg, racing up and down the street.
5:51 – Reporting party says someone threw something at a window and broke it.
7:09 – Reporting party says someone hit a dog and fled.
6:33 – Reporting party says someone tried to steal copper.
9:23 – Reporting party says five juveniles are causing a disturbance and blocking traffic.
11:35 – A domestic violence incident was reported.
Sept. 2
1:37 – Reporting party says someone is outside knocking on the door.
8:16 – Reporting party says a suspicious vehicle is parked in back.
4:48 – Reporting party says a person left without paying for items purchased.
7:06 – A burglar alarm was reported.
7:57 – A theft was reported.
9:19 – Multiple incidents of suspicious persons in the area were reported.
10:57 – Reporting party says there is loud music in the area.
11:19 – Reporting party says a suspicious vehicle has its lights on with a person wandering around it.
11:29 – Loud music was reported.
Sept. 3
12:34 – A structure fire was reported.
1:43 – Reporting party says a pickup truck was spinning circles in the street.
2:22 – Loud music was reported.
2:25 – Reporting party says someone is outside knocking on the door.
2:38 – A domestic violence incident was reported.
3:36 – A domestic violence incident was reported.
6:54 – Reporting party says there are three dogs running around loose.
8:37 – Reporting party says someone is sleeping in a vehicle that is running.
10:37 – Reporting party says someone stole a phone charger and won’t give it back.
10:43 – A trespassing incident was reported.
11:02 – Reporting party says a suspicious person may be stealing from backyards.
2:31 – Reporting party says there is a dog with an injured paw loose and in someone’s yard.
9:37 – Reporting party says someone was playing chicken with a vehicle.
10:42 – A verbal disturbance was reported.
11:01 – A trespassing incident was reported.
Sept. 4
9:10 – A stray dog was reported.
12:59 – Reporting party says a group is smoking marijuana.
3:50 – Reporting party says a person on drugs is getting physical with other people.
8:34 – Reporting party says a suspicious vehicle with one person is parked in a field.
10:10 – A traffic violation or hazard was reported.
Sept. 5
4:56 – A commercial burglar alarm was reported.
8:16 – Reporting party says someone broke into a building yesterday.
8:20 – Reporting party says there is graffiti in a park restroom.
8:32 – Reporting party says there is a dead cat outside and has been there since yesterday.
1:53 – Reporting party says a side gate is open and that is suspicious because it is usually closed.
2:16 – Reporting party says there are vehicles speeding up and down streets.
5:54 – Loud music was reported.
6:29 – Reporting party says a suspicious person is talking to trees.
7:47 – Reporting party says a vehicle is driving all over the roadway.
8:01 – Reporting party says dogs are barking so much they might need to be checked.
Sept. 6
10:06 – A theft was reported.
10:14 – A theft was reported.
12:08 – Reporting party says a dog was run over by a car.
12:12 – Reporting party says someone may have stolen a lawnmower.
12:48 – A motor vehicle, non-injury accident was reported.
6:10 – A barking dog was reported.
9:43 – Reporting party says someone in a car is drinking beer.
9:48 – A family disturbance was reported.
Fire Line
Grant County Fire District 3 personnel aided local residents in the following incidents Aug. 27 - Sept. 2.
Aug. 27
Motor vehicle accident, near the intersection of State Route 281 North and Road 9 Northwest.
Medical aid call in the 16000 block of Road 9 Northwest.
Aug. 28
Motor vehicle accident in the 14800 block of Road 9 Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident near the intersection of Road 5 Northwest and Adams Road Northwest.
Fire alarm in the 400 block of First Avenue Southwest.
Medical aid call in the 100 block of Deacon Avenue.
Motor vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 147.
Medical aid call in the 200 block of Bing Avenue.
Sept. 29
Motor vehicle accident in the 5700 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Fire alarm in the 400 block of First Avenue Southwest.
Medical aid call in the 700 block of L Street Northeast.
Structure fire in the 10 block of Mountain View Drive.
Vehicle fire on Interstate 90.
Fire alarm near the intersection of South Washington Way and Parkhill Road.
Aug. 30
Medical aid call in the 16200 block of Road 10.7 Northwest.
Medical aid call in the 5400 block of State Route 283 North.
Medical aid call in the 400 block of Frontage Road.
Fire alarm in the 1500 block of Port Industrial Parkway Northwest.
Aug. 31
Fire alarm in the 5300 block of Road K Northwest.
Outside fire on State Route 283 near milepost 3.
Medical aid call in the 13200 block of Road 12.7 Northwest.
Medical aid call in the 10500 block of Road 9 Northwest.
Motor vehicle accident near the intersection of State Route 28 West and Road T.3 Northwest.
Sept. 1
Medical aid call in the 900 block of Port Industrial Parkway Northwest.
False alarm near the intersection of Road S Southwest and Road 7 Southwest.
Motor vehicle accident near the intersection of State Route 281 North and Interstate 90.
Medical aid call in the 18500 block of Road 11 Northwest.
Medical aid call in the 700 block of Silica Road Northwest.
Sept. 2
Outside fire in the 3500 block of Adams Road Northwest.
Medical aid call in the 300 block of Silica Road Northwest.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 33-year-old resident of Quincy was booked Sept. 4 on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief, domestic violence. No bail.
A 25-year-old resident of Quincy was booked Sept. 6 on violating a no-contact order, domestic violence. No bail.
A 40-year-old Quincy resident was booked Sept. 6 on violation of a protection order, domestic violence. No bail.
A 28-year-old Quincy resident was booked Sept. 6 on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence. No bail.
A 38-year-old Quincy resident was booked Sept. 8 on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence. No bail.
A 45-year-old Quincy resident was booked Sept. 9 on second-degree burglary and on a Grant County District Court warrant in a case of first-degree driving while license suspended.