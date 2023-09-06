Quincy Police Department
Aug. 25
9:21 – Reporting party says a make is being aggressive and trying to break things.
9:36 – Reporting party says they received a threat in the mail.
9:55 – Reporting party says a theft occurred.
10:28 – Reporting party says thefts occurred.
6:30 – Reporting party says a wallet was found.
8:50 – Reporting party says there are suspicious sounds outside of the house.
9:54 – Reporting party says a driveway is blocked and cannot exit.
Aug. 26
12:08 – Reporting party says there is a loud party in the area.
2:40 – Reporting party says two people were beaten up by a group.
11:13 – Reporting party says someone threw eggs at a vehicle during the night.
3:54 – Reporting party says an ex stole a phone.
4:31 – Reporting party says a male is standing by his vehicle, taking off his clothes and screaming.
4:58 – Reporting party says a kitten was found.
6:23 – Reporting party says there is a loud party.
7:00 – Reporting party says a stolen vehicle was found.
7:38 – Reporting party says there is loud music in the area.
9:05 – Reporting party says someone stole a phone.
9:23 – A commercial burglar alarm was reported.
10:26 – Reporting party says a gunshot victim said the shooter may come back.
Aug. 27
12:06 – Reporting party says an ex is following the reporting party.
1:43 – Reporting party says a vehicle was stolen while attending a party.
9:52 – An animal-related complaint was made.
11:53 – A motor vehicle collision and injuries were reported.
11:55 – Reporting party says a theft just occurred.
12:16 – Reporting party says a pickup is swerving all over the road.
1:08 – Reporting party says a wallet was stolen and someone tried to use one of the cards.
4:37 – A burglary alarm was reported.
5:01 – A commercial burglary alarm was reported.
5:05 – Reporting party says a roommate was stabbed by another roommate.
7:03 – Reporting party says a suspicious has been parked in a parking lot for two or three days.
Aug. 28
9:37 – Reporting party says two dogs are loose on a job site.
1:46 – Reporting party says someone took something from a vehicle.
1:49 – A non-injury traffic collision was reported.
2:31 – Reporting party says a person who has been trespassed is causing a scene.
5:41 – Reporting party says a fraud occurred.
7:46 – A commercial burglary alarm was reported.
7:48 – A commercial burglary alarm was reported.
8:27 – Reporting party says a kitten was found.
10:07 – Reporting party says suspicious activity is happening in an alleyway.
Aug 29
11:04 – Reporting party says a dog with a leash was found.
2:02 – Reporting party says a theft of a child’s scooter just occurred.
8:42 – Reporting party says a stolen scooter was found.
9:33 – Reporting party says a dog is barking.
10:43 – Reporting party says someone who has stolen before is back.
Aug. 30
5:33 – A commercial burglary alarm was reported.
5:40 – Reporting party says two suspicious females are banging on a door and windows.
9:04 – Reporting party says there is a stalled vehicle in a left turn lane.
9:54 – A domestic verbal disturbance was reported.
10:19 – A domestic disturbance was reported.
11:19 – A dog and puppies were reported.
6:16 – A domestic disturbance was reported.
Aug. 31
3:12 – Reporting party says someone broke into the house.
6:56 – A dog bite was reported.
6:58 – Reporting party says someone broke into the house.
8:30 – Reporting party says there were sounds like two gunshots, a vehicle taking off and then sounds of three gunshots.
11:07 – An assault was reported.
11:52 – A vehicle collision without injuries was reported.
1:06 – Reporting party says a stray dog is in traffic.
1:07 – A dog bite was reported.
2:43 – Reporting party says there are two dogs running loose.
3:59 – Reporting party says there was a hit-and-run collision.
8:45 – A theft was reported.
Fire Line
Reports from Grant County Fire District 3 were unavailable before press time.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office
A 21-year-old male resident of Quincy was booked Aug. 27 on possession, delivery or manufacture of a Schedule 1, 2 or 3 controlled substance, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a Grant County District Court warrant in a case of no valid operator license.
A 28-year-old male resident of Quincy was booked Aug. 27 on a Department of Corrections warrant in a case of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon; possession of a stolen vehicle; first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm; delivery or manufacture of a Schedule 1, 2 or 3 controlled substance; and making or possessing motor vehicle theft tools. No bail.
A 61-year-old male resident of George was booked Aug. 27 on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence. No bail.
A 34-year-old male from Quincy was booked Aug. 28 on a Grant County District Court warrant in a case of DUI.
A 40-year-old male from Quincy was booked Aug. 29 on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no bail; and on a Grant County District Court warrant in a case of operating a vehicle without ignition inter-lock.
A 22-year-old male from Quincy was booked Aug. 30 on second-degree malicious mischief, domestic violence. No bail.
A 21-year-old male from Quincy was booked Aug. 31 on first-degree robbery. No bail.