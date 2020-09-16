Another shooting on Sept. 6 prompted questions from the community on if the ShotSpotter system would be brought back.

The Quincy Police Department’s Facebook page posted about the incident in which

several 9-1-1 calls were reported about gunshots heard in the area of Third Avenue Southeast and J Street Southeast. Several casings were located in the intersection but there were no injuries reported. However, a number of vehicles, a boat, and a house were hit by the gunfire. This is the fifth shooting in Quincy this year, up from the four last year.

One Facebook commenter on the post asked if the police were considering reactivating the ShotSpotter system that had been in place about 10 years ago. The system would pinpoint the approximate location of gunfire using different microphones placed at different points in the city that were designed to alert if gunshots were picked up.

Captain Ryan Green and Chief Kieth Siebert both verified that the department had no intentions on bringing back the ShotSpotter system at all.

Reasons for not bringing the system back included the unreliability of the system as well as the cost to operate. The ShotSpotter system would frequently pick up noises that were not gun fire, such as cars backfiring and even at one point a dropped pallet. The system did not prevent crime; it was only intended to increase response time to shootings, Green said.

Siebert said that since he became chief in 2017, his goal has been to implement a camera system in Quincy to create a useful investigative tool. The camera system would be more versatile than the ShotSpotter system because the cameras could help solve other crimes than just shootings such as traffic incidents and possibly thefts.

The department is looking to install 37 Verkada cameras around the city by as early as spring of next year. They hope that this will create a crime free community as much as possible.

Siebert addressed that there are preventative measures that the community can do in order to reduce and prevent crime such as knowing who their neighbors are and speaking up when something doesn’t seem right.

“If the community wants change, they need to take an active role in creating that change,” Siebert said.

Green encouraged people to speak up and call in any suspicious activity, adding, “we would rather investigate something and it turns out to be nothing than not be notified and it be something.”

Callers reporting crimes or suspicious activity can ask to remain anonymous or have their name redacted if they are afraid of retaliation.