Quincy Police Department’s new K-9 unit is back from training and ready to patrol the streets of Quincy.
The new K-9’s name is Sara and she is a 13-month-old Belgian Malinois. Belgian Malinois are very similar to German Shepherds in looks, but they are slightly smaller in size. Sara was the name she came with, and was already responding to, so he didn’t want to add any more changes during her training, said Mike Stump, the officer assigned to the unit. He has been with Sara since the end of January, but returned back to Quincy from training on March 12.
“We’re very excited for him to be working as a K-9 officer with Sara. Sara is a great dog,” Captain Ryan Green said.
Back in the fall of 2018, the Quincy Police Department sent out a notice to its employees that a position for a handler of the new K-9 was going to be open and whoever was interested should send in a letter of interest. Officer Stump sent in a letter and was selected from the candidates after a physical agility test. Stump has been with the Quincy Police Department since 2016.
This is Stump’s first K-9 pairing but said that this is not a huge change for him because he has his own dog at home he cares for. The biggest difference is that they have to put in 16 hours of training each month to stay certified and they must recertify every two years.
“She’s definitely a good asset because she’s great at what she does. So if there’s drugs somewhere, then 90% of the time she’s going to find it,” said Stump.
Another perk to the new K-9 unit is that they are expendable for other agencies if a drug dog is requested and authorized by their superiors.
“The community has done a great job,” Stump said, referring to the $20,000 start-up costs for the unit that came from donations from the community and were organized by Friends of the Shelter.
With the new K-9, there was also a need for a vehicle that would be equipped for a K-9. The police department was already due for a new car, so the city paid for the cost of the car and added the K-9 package, which was covered by the donations, Green said. The K-9 package for the car not only covered the cage in the back to hold Sara, but also includes a special climate control system that will help regulate the temperature in the car, especially in the summer.
Stump said that because Sara is still young, she is still learning social skills and he would prefer to be asked before anyone approaches and tries to pet Sara; but, he is excited to have the community get to know her as they go out and patrol.