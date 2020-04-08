At 1 a.m. Sunday, Quincy Police Department received a call of gunshots and a bullet hole discovered in a residence in the 1100 block of First Avenue Southeast.
Nobody was injured in the incident, QPD Captain Ryan Green said. It is estimated that the shooting happened closer to midnight with the call coming in an hour later. The occupants of the home were asleep when the shooting occurred, Green said. Responding officers found several nine millimeter bullet casings at the intersection of First Avenue Southeast and M Street Southeast. All bullets recovered will be sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for further testing.
So far there are no suspects or apparent cause for the shooting, Green said There are no descriptions of a vehicle or anyone in the area at the time of the shooting. Police are hoping to find more information on nearby surveillance cameras. Green said that public safety is “obviously a concern,” and “if you see something, say something.”