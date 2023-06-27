With an eye on the future, the Quincy pool opened its 2023 summer season two weekends ago.
The facility, still popular despite the chillier than usual weather for June in the Basin, is staggering its availability this year. The slide side is open, but the deep pool is still undergoing upgrades.
Recreational swimming is going on as usual, but those folks wanting to do lap swims have had to wait until the pool gets fixed.
Swim lessons levels 2 and under are scheduled to start normally, but the Quincy summer swim team has had to hold its practices in East Wenatchee for now.
The folks wanting to do water aerobics are going to try and do their exercises in three feet of water instead of the four or five they are used to, while the deep pool is closed, and the lifeguard classes are also on the shelf for now, as well as the advanced swimming lessons.
The upgrades needed are part of the federal Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act, which was signed by President George W. Bush. Baker was a 7-year-old who drowned when she became stuck to the suction of a hot tub drain in 2002.
“In 2021 there was an addendum to the VGB Act, and not many had heard about it,” Harrington said. Bringing the 60-year-old lap pool up to the updated federal code is what’s causing the delay in opening the deep pool.
There’s no set timeline for when the deep pool will reopen, Harrington said.
“I’m hoping three to four weeks,” he said, late last week, “but honestly, it’s not in my hands. It’s all dealing with engineers and people who are getting us the paperwork so we can get things going.”
He added, “I appreciate the patience the community has had and their understanding of us having to work with this older pool, and their willingness to stick it out as we work through these hurdles.”
The chillier-than-normal weather for the opening weekend kept people from invading the open part of the pool in larger numbers, but as the calendar pages flip to July and the temperature rises, the pool is expected to get busier. The younger set might enjoy the slides and the zero-depth pool, and the teenagers might get a little bored playing in shallow water, Harrington said. Still, the city knows what a big role the pool plays in keeping the youth entertained during the sweltering days of summer. For instance, about 100 spots for swim lessons filled up in two days this year.
And with the construction plans for the Q-Plex beginning to catch the eye of the constituency, Harrington says there are plans to kick the pool’s game up a notch.
“Hopefully we have a positive vibe for a ‘pass’ vote in November,” Harrington said of the plans to put on the ballot the creation of a tax district to help finance the Q-Plex sports facility and a new pool. “We have an architectural team working on the design of a new pool right now.”
If the vote passes, then the city will bid the job out and begin working toward the construction of a pool, which would remain at East Park, but a few feet north of its current location.
“It’s kind of going to go in dominoes,” Harrington said, meaning separate stages. “We are looking to build a four-plex of softball-slash-baseball fields out there (at the Q-Plex site) and once those get built, we would move the pool out closer toward the road. A parking lot would be made so it goes toward the pump track (on the east side of the park) and in front of the new aquatic center.”
The current spot of the aquatic center and its parking lot would be turned into open spaces and grassy areas, Harrington added.
In the meantime, the community keeps getting their toesies wet, and dreaming of cannonballs, somersaults and swim meets in the deep pool.
“We might be ready by the end of July,” Harrington said. “But I don’t know yet. Hopefully we can get it going as soon as we can.”