Protective services for private entities are a subject of interest for Port of Quincy commissioners as a potential new line of activity for the port, and they plan to hold a public hearing.
Commissioners during their Jan. 11 meeting discussed a scheduling a hearing as a way to get the public’s opinion on whether it supports the idea of the port going into protective services for a private entity.
Commissioners mentioned several theoretical applications of adding this line of work for the port.
Patrick Boss, who handles public affairs and business development for the Port of Quincy, said the port will need to move quickly if it wants to go into services for a private entity because that will require putting a bill into the state legislature to amend state code. The Washington Legislature is in session now.
The board decided to go ahead and advertise a public hearing on the topic.
Moving on to other agenda items, Kuest said he met again with Leslie Thompson, owner of Protection-1 emergency medical services, and discussed potential ways the port may provide financial support to the company. The port in 2022 moved toward providing Protection-1 up to $250,000 during 2023, adding to the support the company receives from the city of Quincy and Grant County Fire District 3.
Port commissioners are considering how best to direct the port’s support. Thompson has suggested the port support equipment purchases, Kuest said. The idea discussed for a couple of months for the port to buy an ambulance is still an option, but Kuest added that another option may be to put parts of one ambulance vehicle on another to make a better vehicle.
Other items covered during the meeting included the following.
- Connie Kuest is working with a contractor on a sign for a wall inside the event center to display the port’s mission statement, as well as some photos.
- Commissioners voted in favor of signing leases for the new year for renting out hangars at the airport.
- The board discussed invoices from a consultant for work to obtain a well permit at the port’s Bishop recreation property.
- Commissioner Patric Connelly said the city of George agreed to use Gray & Osborne Inc.’s inspection work for the water main construction project to bring city water to the port’s new land within Industrial Park 5.
- The board voted to sign a deal with Grant PUD allowing the utility to use part of a port property along the west side of Road O Northwest to place power poles.