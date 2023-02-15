Having recently created a Protective Services Division to serve public entities, the Port of Quincy has received interest from several organizations in the region, said Commissioner Curt Morris.
Morris, participating in the Feb. 8 board meeting via phone, mentioned examples of the kind of clients that may be served by the port’s new division: the Port of Mattawa, city of George, and Wahluke School District. The port hired Dan Couture to lead the division, and Morris said he had instructed Couture to work with prospective clients to identify the specific services sought and what the port could provide. Then the commissioners would look at those proposals, and the port’s attorney would develop an interlocal agreement, Morris said.
Commissioner Patric Connelly said he wanted to see something in writing detailing the services. Connelly has expressed concern about the new area of operation for the port and declined to vote on it during the board’s Jan. 25 meeting, wanting more information. Morris and Commissioner Brian Kuest voted in favor of offering protective services on a 90-day trial basis.
At the same time, commissioners were considering extending protective services to private clients, which would first require a change in state law to allow port districts to do so. Following a public hearing on the concept, commissioners decided to move forward to try to get the legislature to consider changing the law.
However, during the Feb. 8 meeting, Pat Boss, the port’s director of business development and public affairs, said the port was a little too late to introduce a bill during the current legislative session.
Another project in an early stage concerns water supply. Kuest said he had meetings recently with the city of Quincy and the Bureau of Reclamation to discuss the possibility of the port obtaining water for industrial developments on the east side of Quincy. The port would take water from the West Canal and store it in a city well.
Kuest made a motion to keep researching the concept and apply for 1,000 acre-feet of water, and commissioners went on to discuss the matter. They then voted to proceed.
Signaling the ongoing success of one of the port’s property developments, commissioners discussed the proposed sale of the land and building the port leased to Raceways Technology.
The port and Raceways broke ground on nine acres in Quincy in 2019 for a new facility for Raceways to lease from the port. The development was an expansion for the Tacoma-based company. Owner Josh Paul said at the time he intended in the future to exercise the lease agreement’s option to purchase the property.
The commissioners then voted to obtain two appraisals of the property’s value – land and building – required before a potential sale.
Also during the meeting, commissioners heard from two representatives of a consulting company about possibly helping with port projects. Brandon Mauseth, a project manager with SCJ Alliance in its Wenatchee office, and Chris Overdorf, principal landscape architect in the SCJ Alliance Wenatchee office, said they could support such ongoing projects as the port’s intermodal center, golf course and Bishop recreation property, focusing on the port’s conceptual interpretive center for the Bishop property. They went into some detail about the grant possibilities and SCJ’s services that could come into play with that property.
Gabe Porter, Colockum Ridge Golf Course grounds superintendent, said the course was open for play during the day of the board meeting, Feb. 8. The previous week saw high temperatures in the 40s and a high of 50 degrees Feb. 8. The warmth melted much of this winter’s snow.
Porter reviewed ideas for security upgrades and got the board’s approval to proceed with a new package of security, internet and phone services from a vendor.
Among other agenda items, the commissioners voted in favor of signing a lease for Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce, a deal for one year, with options to extend to three years. The chamber offices are in the southwest corner of the port’s Business & Event Center.