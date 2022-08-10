Port leaders discuss electricity with Grant PUD officials

Leaders of the Port of Quincy and a group from Grant PUD spent more than an hour July 27 trying to better understand what each organization needs and how to communicate better.

But first, before the contingent from the public utility arrived, port commissioners proceeded with their regular meeting agenda.

First, the port’s public affairs and business development director, Patrick Boss, recommended the commissioners start pondering what capital request the port might make from the state during the next session of the state legislature. The port has several projects that could be advanced by an infusion of capital, including the Quincy Business & Event Center.

Commissioner Patric Connelly reported on Colockum Ridge Golf Course. Under the summer sun, some dry spots were showing up, but there is a strong flow of players. Commissioners then looked at lists of duties to be used in forming different job descriptions at the golf course.

Turning their attention to the port’s property in Industrial Park 5 in George, Commissioner Curt Morris said the project to build a water line to the site is ready to be put out to bid. The water line will bring city water to the port’s 137-acre property north of Interstate 90. Commissioners discussed going to the county’s Strategic Infrastructure Program for funding for the water line.

The port has a potential buyer of the entire 137 acres. Morris said the interested party, a data center company, gave the port a letter of interest. Commissioner Brian Kuest said he was in favor of signing the letter, which is nonbinding. Kuest made a motion to sign the letter, and the board voted in favor.

With the agenda items covered and the arrival of folks from Grant PUD, the topic turned to electricity.

Tom Flint, a Grant PUD commissioner, Larry Schaapman, also a Grant PUD commissioner, Dave Churchman, Grant PUD’s chief customer officer, and Louis Szablya, senior manager in Grant PUD’s Large Power Solutions group, sat in a row facing the port commissioners and Boss for a friendly dialogue.

“You’re our best partner, there’s no doubt,” Morris said.

But frustration at the port has been rising over perceived delays at Grant PUD over a request for power from a company that the port has been working with on a land sale. The port has extended the deadline to complete the sale of Industrial Park 9 land, in Quincy, to the company, EdgeConnex, several times, in anticipation of a report from Grant PUD.

Churchman said the interests of the port and PUD are aligned. Then Szablya went into a long, complex engineer’s perspective on how the PUD studies requests, and saying the PUD doesn’t guarantee when a study will be ready.

Flint suggested the port come to meetings of the PUD commission to discuss projects. He also implied the PUD is limited by law and has a lot of requests coming from all over the county.

“I think part of the challenge is our RCW. We are not supposed to be in economic development,” Flint said. “We can support it, but we are not supposed to be a part of it as such. It’s not that we don’t like what you are doing, and to be honest with you, every port is wanting it now, and wanting it yesterday.”

Boss said he hopes the port leaders can have more strategic discussions with the PUD.

Schaapman said the PUD did not say a study would be done by a certain time, and Morris agreed there was no commitment made.

Churchman and Szablya said the PUD got swamped with power requests in 2017, with a wave of cyber-currency operations. Ahead of EdgeConnex there were 27 requests for power in line. And, the aggregate of requests is large – more electricity than is used in Moses Lake, Szablya said.

Morris said it would be helpful to know where in the county power will be available the soonest.

“What I have learned today is maybe we need to strike a balance between PUD and port … so we know what to market out there,” Kuest said.

“Those studies are so important,” Flint said, “as far as reliability for our customers. It takes time to do it, and when other utilities do something on the grid, that taps into the whole study again, so it’s a moving target all the time.”

Flint expressed appreciation for the kind of development the port has done, notably, the data centers, because those large customers draw power 24/7. That steady demand for power is very desirable for a public utility, he said.