Port of Quincy, city of George reach agreement on protective services

The Port of Quincy will provide protective services to a new client – the city of George – following a public meeting and vote by port commissioners to sign an agreement with George.
The agreement starts June 1.
During the port’s May 24 meeting, Commissioner Curt Morris opened a public meeting, asking for comment on a resolution authorizing the port’s new protective services and to amend its Comprehensive Pan of Industrial Development. No one spoke on the subject, and Morris closed the hearing. The commissioners then voted in favor of amending the plan.
Morris said the interlocal agreement had been signed by a representative of George and was reviewed by the port’s attorney. All the commissioners voted in favor of signing the agreement.
The commissioners also agreed to purchase a patrol vehicle for protection services, a 2007 GMC Yukon. Commissioner Brian Kuest said via remote link the port could buy the vehicle for $4,500.
“I think that’s a pretty good starter for us,” Kuest said.
Morris said they plan to put identification on the vehicle, making it clear to the public it is a vehicle of the port’s protection services division.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, two representatives of the Greater Crescent Bar Association sought the port’s sponsorship for upcoming events. They described the fireworks and concerts they plan: The Fireworks Extravaganza show will be on July 1; the Nite Wave Concert on July 22; and the Mr. Pink and Brickhouse concert Sept. 3. Morris asked them to send more information to the port office.
Later in the meeting, another group sought the port’s support. Tom Parrish and Daniel Chism, with the nonprofit Veterans Operation Creation, talked about plans for Veterans Day events, such as bringing a band to the high school performing arts center and staging a fun run. They aim to make the day a fuller event for the community, Parrish said.
Commissioner Patric Connelly and Morris had questions about various ways the port could sponsor an event. They said they would decide during their next meeting.
Other matters discussed during the meeting included the following.
- Morris said an audit of the port “went squeaky clean, with excellent work from staff and Darci,” referring to Darci Kleyn, the port’s comptroller.
- Gabe Porter, grounds superintendent at Colockum Ridge Golf Course, said the course is busy with the warm weather, including 52 players who were out to a club event.
“We are just gearing up hopefully for a really busy weekend – Memorial Day weekend coming up,” Porter said.
- The board members discussed the need for eight new batteries for the port’s personnel lift that would cost about $5,000 together. They voted in favor of the purchase.
- Commissioners voted to sign the third addendum to the agreement with Raceways Technology to extend the closing date on the sale of property the company leases from the port. They set July 1 as the new closing date for the deal.
- Connelly said the binding site plan was recorded to split out 10 of the port’s 137 acres in George for a buyer.
- Connelly is working on getting asphalt work done around the hangars at the Quincy Municipal Airport. He got a quote from a contractor, and the commissioners discussed the work. Connelly said sealing had not been done in 25 years, according to his recollection. All of the commissioners voted in favor of proceeding, OKing an expense up to $30,000.
- Commissioners approved a resolution to allow the port to levy a maximum of 45 cents per 1,000 of assessed property value across the port district.