Port’s new venture operating well, director says

The new protective services offered by the Port of Quincy at the Mattawa events center and in the city of George are going well, Dan Couture told port commissioners during their June 28 meeting.
“What was brought up today was that since we have been there (in George) they have not had one graffiti incident,” Couture said.
Couture, the leader of the new division of the port offering extra eyes and ears on the ground, discussed requests from the city council and mayor of George, for instance, to be at the community’s big Fourth of July celebration.
The port division’s staffers are not police officers and don’t act as police. Their presence, however, can help deter suspicious activity.
Couture said he was also in talks with George officials about perhaps taking on some code enforcement work for the city, as well.
Commissioners and Couture discussed whether to put signs on the port’s protective services vehicle but did not make a decision.
In other port news:
- The port has a new office assistant and events coordinator: Valeria Ramirez. She started June 13, after Samantha Gillie left that position May 31.
- Connie Kuest submitted a written report on the event center and made arrangements to have weeds sprayed at the F Street property.
- Commissioners started planning to update the port’s comprehensive plan and possibly selecting a consultant to help with the task. Pat Boss, the port’s public affairs and business development director, said it’s worth being thorough in the update because it will affect the port’s ability to get funding for projects.
- Grounds superintendent Gabe Porter said things are going well at Colockum Ridge Golf Course, including fun recent tournaments, such as the Sunland Scramble. The pro shop cafe is fully geared up for summer, serving burgers, sandwiches and wraps, among other things.
- Commissioners decided to help host a trade group visiting Grant County, led by Cindy Carter, a county commissioner, by sponsoring lunch for the group at Jack’s Restaurant at Quincy Public Market.
- Commissioners voted in favor of extending the date for Raceways Technology to complete the purchase of the property on Columbia Way the company occupies on a lease from the port.
- During the board’s discussion of Industrial Park 5 in George, Boss said he had contacts with two companies that are considering George as a possible site for their warehouse projects.
“I think we are going to see more and more warehousing projects looking out at that George area, and I think warehouses do really well out there in my opinion,” Boss said.
“We’ve just got to keep moving the infrastructure along” in George, said Commissioner Curt Morris.
- Morris said the port board has tabled further discussion on the Bishop recreation property until August.
- Commissioner Patric Connelly said asphalt patching work around the hangars at Quincy Municipal Airport would proceed as planned during the following week.