Acting on the idea to offer protective services to clients in the private sector, commissioners of the Port of Quincy on Jan. 31 took the pulse of the public at a hearing on the subject, then voted Feb. 2 to proceed with a request to change state law to allow ports to do so.
The public hearing drew substantial interest, with 20-25 attending and discussing how the proposal might work and whether to pursue it. The intent is deter crime, before it happens, by putting more eyes on the street.
Commissioner Curt Morris started the meeting with an explanation of the hearing and the concept up for discussion. He said the port has created a Port Protective Services Division to serve municipalities, and Dan Couture is running it.
Morris also explained the limitation in the Revised Code of Washington that allows ports to go into protective services only with public entities as clients, not with private organizations. For instance, he said, the city of George would fit the description with the current RCW but not private groups in Crescent Bar or Sunland Estates.
“Unfortunately, the way society is going, this stealin’ and thievin’ is, basically, I guess, in our thoughts, somewhat out of control,” he said.
The division, and extending its services to private clients, would not necessarily solve a crime problem, but it would discourage crime in the place served under contract with the port, Morris said.
Clients would negotiate contract terms with Couture and the port. The terms would have to cover the port’s costs, commissioners have stated.
“We are not using taxpayer money to fund this,” Morris said during the hearing.
He said the port got an OK from the sheriff and from Quincy Police Department, but pointed out that the new division would not arrest people and would not have police powers.
One question from the audience was what the port would charge for the service. Commissioner Brian Kuest said the port is not that far along in rolling out the service to know yet.
Other audience members had concerns about the port, a public entity, competing with private companies offering security services. Morris said private companies are always an option, but the port offering protective services would give people another choice.
Another attendee wanted to know whether port commissioners were thinking of security at an entertainment event or also offering wider services, such as patrols every night over a large area.
Morris said both kinds of services could be offered, that is, if the state makes the change in law.
Another question was about liability for the port. Morris said the port had and has the insurance coverage for protective services operations.
The tenor of comments from the attendees was mixed but several voiced their support to address the problem of crime in this way.
The board met again, on Thursday, Feb. 2, to vote on authorizing the port’s attorney, Christopher Ries, to develop the language to send to the legislature to request the RCW change to allow port districts to provide protective services to the private sector, in addition to the public sector now allowed.
Morris, participating via phone, read a motion to that effect. Then Kuest and Commissioner Patric Connelly suggested additions to the motion, and all three commissioners discussed wording of the motion.
Morris said the commissioners at that point sought only to obtain the authority from the legislature to offer protective services to the private sector. After gaining that authority, the port board could consider whether to proceed to seek contracts in the private sector.
With the motion by Morris and a second by Kuest, the board members voted. Morris and Kuest voted “aye” and Connelly voted “aye, with reservations.”
Afterward, Connelly said his reservations were based on needing more information about the proposal.
The commissioners intend to get the request for a change in the state code during the current legislative session. But they didn’t know if the request would take the form of a separate bill or be a part of another bill.