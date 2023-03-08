Program ‘Jackrabbit Jumpstart’ a success; legislature mulls changes

Quincy School District’s Transitional Kindergarten program was the main topic of discussion during the Feb. 28 meeting the Quincy School Board, but while the program is showing success, the state legislature is considering changing the program.
But first on the agenda was a special recognition of the Quincy High School production of “Beauty and the Beast” just before the show opened. Director Haliey Weber emphasized how many students are involved in the show, on the stage and behind the scenes, and how they lead all aspects of the production.
As an added treat for the board, Hailey Beegle, the QHS student who plays Belle, sang a number from the show, with accompaniment by Rylee and Kylie Youngren. The board gave its warm applause for the performance. The show’s remaining performances include March 9, 10, and 11. The Thursday night show is at 6:30. Friday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday shows are at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Colleen Frerks, who is the QSD Whole Child director as well as principal of Quincy Innovation Academy, then gave the board a report on the district’s Transitional Kindergarten program, or TK, including data she said was encouraging.
In two columns of numbers, kindergarten children in fall 2022 who had TK experience in 2021-22 were compared to all fall 2022 kindergarten children. In five of six areas, the first group had higher percentages of children ready for kindergarten or a higher grade level: in social-emotional, literacy, physical, cognitive and language areas. The one exception was in math, but the two groups’ percentages were close.
Superintendent Dr. Nik Bergman pointed out how the literacy and language scores for children with TK experience were especially encouraging, saying TK was “having an amazing impact on our multi-lingual students.”
Frerks then spoke in depth on House Bill 1550, which proposes replacing TK with a new program called Transition To Kindergarten, or TTK. If the bill becomes law, significant changes would roll out after the 2023-24 school year, she said.
Among other things, the bill seeks to move oversight of the program from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to the Department of Children, Youth, and Family Services in coordination with OSPI, according to Frerks’ presentation.
Another potential change would be from TK programs now required to follow a similar schedule as kindergarten classes to allowing TTK programs to run less than a full day.
Bergman told the board he made two requests to a House committee as the bill is developed to support QSD’s interests with multi-language learners and transportation. The board discussed the possible changes, including funding for TTK.
Board members Heather Folks-Lambert and Chad Lower, and board president Chris Baumgartner had several questions, which led to broad discussion of the programs.
“It’s a lot of questions still out there, but we just kind of wanted to update you about what’s moving through,” Frerks said.
Other items that the board covered during the meeting included the following.
- Bergman said the district’s purchase of a building next to the transportation department closed on Feb. 28. He thanked QSD’s finance director, Tia Stoddard, for seeing the transaction through to a successful conclusion. The building, at 715 Road 10 NW, Quincy, will become the home of the district’s technology department, led by Shawn Fuller.
- Board member Tricia Lubach reported on a legislative day event in Olympia she and Folks-Lambert attended. Folks-Lambert said legislators seemed to be very interested in students’ voices, and she encouraged student representatives on the school board to plan to attend the next legislative day opportunity.
- The board reviewed Policy 3230 in its first reading, concerning searches and students’ privacy. Lubach asked Bergman to help clarify the policy proposal. The policy comments state students’ privacy rights are secondary to searches of students. Bergman said that phones and lockers can be searched – inside schools there is not as much right to privacy as outside in general.
- Baumgartner asked for questions on two policies in their second reading and ready for a vote. One, Policy 2411, updates text on the high school equivalency certificate, including eligibility and the application and decision process. The other, Policy 3421, concerns responding to and reporting cases of suspected child abuse or neglect. The board went into a deep discussion, then voted to adopt the policies.