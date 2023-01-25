Proposal to build field house next to Lauzier Park takes a step forward

The city of Quincy took another step forward with its planning for a proposed field house next to Lauzier Park during the Quincy City Council’s Jan. 17 meeting, approving an expense of about $17,000 with a design firm to produce a website, video and marketing material.
City Administrator Pat Haley introduced the proposed measure, saying it would require an amendment to the city’s agreement with SCJ Alliance, an engineering and planning firm. The tools to be developed by SCJ Alliance would “help determine the level of desire from the community for such a project,” the agenda documents stated.
“This is useful for obtaining grants, talking to private funding and other entities that might help us support the project by having more than just a three-dimensional drawing we have right now,” Haley said.
The council members approved the request.
Starting the Jan. 17 meeting, Mayor Paul Worley asked for a moment of silence in memory of Manuel “Manny” Guerrero, who died earlier this month. Guerrero was a former city employee, a Quincy police reserve, and member of the city council, besides being active in the community and working for Grant County.
Several council members and city department leaders near the end of the meeting commented on the passing of Guerrero and expressed their condolences to the family.
“I have known Manuel forever … it truly is a loss to our community,” said Finance Officer/City Clerk Nancy Schanze.
During the regular public comment period, no one stood to address the council.
The council also considered several other important proposals.
Recreation Director Russ Harrington spoke about a request for the council to authorize his department to seek proposals to run the food concessions operation at the city’s aquatic center this summer. Council members Andrew Royer and Jeff Spence asked questions about who ran the stand before. Various vendors have done the food concessions in years past, and last year, the city staff ran the concessions. If an outside vendor takes care of the concession stand at the pools, city staff would still operate the gate.
Council member Sonia Padron asked whether the request for proposals would be publicly advertised and what other, nearby cities do with concessions at their pools, spurring some discussion.
The council supported the plan to look for a vendor.
The council also supported a request to spend up to $10,000 for four city employees to go to North Carolina for software training. Carl Worley, Howard Van Baugh, Jennifer Keenon and Yoli Orozco would fly out to attend training “to refresh proficiency and update the facilities management software,” the agenda document stated.
The council also OK’d an expense of up to $25,000 to contract with a consulting company to work on recommendations for a new contract between the city and Grant County Fire District 3.
Mayor Worley read the introduction of the measure.
“The agreement with Grant County Fire District No. 3 to provide fire services to the city expired Dec. 31, 2022, and both Grant County Fire District No. 3 and the city approved a one-year extension. In 2013, Grant County Fire District No. 3 and the city of Quincy jointly hired the services of Emergency Services Consulting International (ESCI) to evaluate the best fiscally financial and viable option for the city. The council requested the city reach out the ESCI for an updated evaluation, since it has been 10 years since the last one and the community has changed quite a bit,” Worley said.