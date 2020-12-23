The Quincy Chapter of the Public School Employees (PSE) Union provided Christmas meals and movie/game night themed baskets to eight lucky families.

One family from each of Quincy’s eight schools received the meal and gift basket combination on Dec. 21. The families were chosen at random.

These meals and baskets were paid for through PSE funds that normally go toward food and prizes for PSE Union meetings, and from money left over from an event they held last year. Due to meetings being held remotely, the Quincy chapter wanted to put the money to good use.

“It feels magical to watch how our PSE family and our community pull together to support each other! We had donations from schools, support staff and community members to give back to the families of our district. Quincy is the best!” said Katie Schooler, a Quincy School District Speech and Language Paraeducator.

Quincy IGA Market worked with the PSE Union to put together a meal plan of Posole or turkey and ham dinners, along with enough treats to “make even the elves jealous,” according to the PSE Executive Team. IGA also discounted the cost of the food for the PSE Union. Quincy PSE Co-President Todd Buys said that the support from IGA was instrumental in being able to provide as much as they did to the families.