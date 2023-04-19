Some landowners along the route of an electricity transmission line now being designed to be built in the southwest part of Grant County may not be pleased with the line and its related structures on or over their land. But the line is part of Grant PUD’s work to expand and provide power for growing needs.
On April 12, Grant PUD held a public meeting in the George Community Hall to discuss the public utility’s plans for a new line to run from the Wanapum Switchyard to Quincy, called the Wanapum-Mountain View 230kV Transmission Line Project.
Jeff Grizzel, Grant PUD’s chief operations officer, led the meeting with a microphone and loudspeakers.
About 90 people attended, including a large group of PUD leaders. The PUD contacted individuals by phone to tell them about this meeting, Grizzel said, something the PUD had not done in the past, to his recollection.
Rich Wallen, Grant PUD’s CEO and general manager, was present. So were all five of the commissioners. Wallen and the commissioners did not speak but listened throughout the two-and-a-half hour meeting.
Grizzel had other PUD officers and engineers take the microphone to answer many of the questions from the audience. He told the audience they would stay as long as it took to go through all of the questions that may be brought up.
The Wanapum-Mountain View line project will be 30 miles long, cost $40 million and cross 113 parcels. It is part of the overarching, massive Quincy Transmission Expansion Plan, or QTEP. Overall, QTEP is forecast to cost about $163 million to build.
The PUD held public meetings in Quincy and George in February 2022 showing various projects and alternative routes for new lines.
Jason Stordahl, project manager, reviewed all five of the alternative routes that were considered by PUD staff. The route PUD staff chose as the “preferred route” for the Wanapum-Mountain View line is called Route 4b.
The route is “believed to be the lowest cost-of-ownership” Stordahl said. Ownership costs include maintaining the asset for 50-plus years and many other factors. It has the shortest, most predictable schedule for completion and the second-highest construction cost among the alternatives, he said. It crosses the least federal and state land. It does affect the most landowners.
Grizzel said the PUD has a responsibility to its ratepayers to prefer the alternative route that has the least cost over the lifespan of the asset.
Twice Grizzel explained that the Route 4b had in fact been selected; the review that night of the other routes considered was not to imply that a route had not been selected.
Not every question could be answered with detail, such as locations of poles, because design of the project is not that far along. The target is to reach the 30% stage of design at the end of August 2023, at which point concerns such as pole locations would be known and individual landowners would be contacted if they are affected.
Most of the audience members who spoke sounded like they opposed some aspect of the project. They did not identify themselves, but many farm or live along the route.
Some said they understand more power has to be brought north but felt there were better routes than going through farmland and asked the PUD to study those routes.
Some objected to not having been informed by Grant PUD about this project, or not given enough notice or information.
Some had creative suggestions about engineering ideas and showed fairly specific knowledge of the power system.
Chuck Allen, senior manager of External Affairs and Communications for Grant PUD, made the following statement following the meeting, sent by email to the Post-Register: “We appreciated the opportunity to hear concerns and answer questions from our customers about the Wanapum to Mountain View 230kV transmission line project. As we explained during the meeting, we are still in the early design stages for the project. Specific locations for the power poles on the selected route have yet to be determined. When we have completed the preliminary design, we will be reaching out to each affected landowner on the route to work with them to find solutions that may address their specific concerns. Our commitment on this project is to do as much as we can to reduce impacts to existing land-use.”
More information on QTEP can be found online at www.grantpud.org/qtep.