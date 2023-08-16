One by one, riders on a variety of vehicles, with two, three or four wheels, took off from the elevated launch pad Aug. 8 in Quincy’s East Park to test their skills on the city’s pump track.
It was the city’s second event held at the track, organized to time riders on selected routes through the pump track’s maze. The track opened last year and offers a network of asphalt paths that twist and turn, and rise and fall, for a thrilling chance to build riding skills, whether on a bicycle, scooter or skateboard.
Russ Harrington, the city’s Department of Recreation director, led the event with the help of about a dozen volunteers from CliftonLarsonAllen’s Quincy office wearing matching light-blue T-shirts. Harrington said the CLA folks took on the event to co-host it with the city.
They kept riders moving up through two lines to the launch pad and timed them. The CLA volunteers also provided snack bags and water. CliftonLarsonAllen is a nationwide company providing accounting and other professional services.
For this event, Harrington had two loops, a big one and small one, identified, and had the time trials broken down further into categories by the riders’ age and type of wheels.
He expected to have a list of the times up on Facebook within a couple of weeks. Riders will be able to compare their times from this event to the first event, held last year after the track opened.
About 50 or 60 riders participated last week, Harrington estimated. Counting the families and friends, the total attendance was close to 80.
“Definitely a great turnout, probably doubled what we had last year here,” he said.
The weather cooperated.
“It’s a great night, it’s not too hot,” Harrington said. “We’ve got some good shade here along the starting lines.”
Moses Lake BMX Club had quite a few members there. Harrington said the folks from Moses Lake practice on the East Park pump track. It helps them build their technical skills for their regular dirt track racing.
“We have one skateboarder, he’s a local guy, he’s doing the long loop on his skateboard and that takes a lot of work,” Harrington said. The participants were ages “from 4 to 40-plus out here riding the tracks and having fun and making a big family atmosphere.”
The CLA volunteers used smartphones to time the riders. Harrington plans to look into an electronic timing system for the future. He also had other ideas for the pump track events, such as perhaps adding a Movie in the Park afterward.
The city replaced an old dirt bicycle track in the eastern corner of East Park with a pump track thanks in large part to Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance’s Central Washington Chapter. That group provided expertise for design and a lot of the labor for construction.
Tony Hickok, president of the Central Chapter, said at the August 2022 event the Quincy pump track is one of the largest in the state and the largest in the central Washington area.