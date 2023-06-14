QHS Fire Science students shine in state, regional competitions

After sterling performances at state and regionals in Tacoma and Wenatchee, the Fire Science program at Quincy High School will send one of its students to a national competition in Atlanta, Ga.
The group that participated in the state and regional competitions included Mario Guerrero, Marcelo Moreno, Emmanuel Chiprez, Yanetzi Gonzalez and Dayanara Coronel. They competed on a variety of disciplines, from knots, to putting on gear to taking written tests, and undergoing a mock job interview, and working with several pieces of equipment.
Gonzalez and Moreno and Guerrero are in the second year in the program, while Coronel and Chiprez are first-year students in the program.
Particularly noteworthy was the performance of Gonzalez, who already competed at Nationals last year, and finished in 18th place.
This year, the goal is to finish at least top 10.
“I’m aiming for the top 3,” she said.”
At regionals, Gonzalez finished seventh and then she bounced back to finish first at state.
Coronel admitted to being nervous at regionals, and less so at State. Moreno said his hands shook tying the knots at regionals.
Chiprez said he will try to come back to the program next year, and try to make it to nationals. Moreno said his focus will be on becoming a wildland firefighter. Coronel said she will also try to come back to the program. Guerrero has already take two years’ worth of classes and said he would like to continue and take his shot , as well.
Nationals is this month in Georgia.