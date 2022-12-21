Chris Baumgartner is the new president of the Quincy School Board of Directors, and its new vice president is Heather Folks-Lambert, following voting at the board’s Dec. 13 meeting.
Tricia Lubach nominated fellow board member Baumgartner to serve as president, and the voting was affirmative, with none voting against the nomination.
Baumgartner thanked Jack Foglesong for his service.
“We thank him for all the time and effort that he has given over the last year and a half as president of the Quincy School Board,” Baumgartner said.
The change was effective immediately, and Baumgartner led the rest of the meeting. Later, he said this is his third time for him as president of the board.
Foglesong became president of the board in July 2021. He was the vice president when the then-president, Susan Lybbert, moved out of the district she represented and had to step down from the board.
Foglesong nominated fellow board member Folks-Lambert as vice president. The votes for this position were likewise all in favor.
The board met at Quincy Innovation Academy, because the agenda included an annual report on the school. Colleen Frerks, who is the QIA principal and the district’s Whole Child director, gave the report.
The school serves 98 enrolled students. Thirty-three participate in the school’s Big Picture Learning program, and 65 participate in the Online Learning program.
Frerks said all but one QIA staff member is new this year.
Afterward, Baumgartner asked about QIA’s Open Doors Youth Re-engagement partnership with Big Bend Community College, and Frerks supplied more detail.
Superintendent Dr. Nik Bergman commended Frerks on taking on complex programs in her first year in her new position in the district.
“She has jumped right in, rolled up her sleeves and she’s done an amazing job,” Bergman said.
For his report as superintendent, Bergman said 14 parents attended the district’s first parent advisory meeting of the school year Dec. 6. The meeting was an opportunity to discuss their input and concerns. Folks-Lambert attended the meeting, as well.
“I really appreciated the thoughtful feedback” from parents, she said.
The next parent advisory meeting will be March 2.
Yanetzi Gonzalez, the new junior student representative, updated the board on recent school happenings.
On the policy front, the board covered the first reading of two proposals, with no questions or discussion concerning them. One policy proposal is an update covering conflicts of interest following changes in state law dating to June 2020. The second proposal was a new policy based on state law as of July 2021 concerning students released from or in institutional educational facilities.
The board also considered resolutions on two property transactions, one sale and one purchase. The board approved both resolutions.
The first was the proposed sale of the land south of town, which Bergman said had been an early possible site for the new high school. The new school was built on the north side of Quincy, and the district declared the southern property to be surplus. It consists of two farm units, 347 and 348 of Irrigation Block 72. The Port of Quincy is the buyer, at a price of $2.2 million. The purchase and sale agreement states the transaction is to close by Jan. 31, 2023.
The second proposal was for QSD to buy a building from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 715 F St. SE. It is on a squarish lot bordered on two sides by the QSD transportation department.
Bergman said the district’s plan is to make it the home for QSD’s technology department, moving it out of a portable. The agreement states the purchase price is $270,000 and the transaction is to close by March 1, 2023. However, the district first will have time to inspect and appraise the property.