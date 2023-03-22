Quincy School District has taken preliminary steps to consolidate administrative offices into the former location of Quincy Innovation Academy in downtown Quincy.
The move would bring about 25 QSD employees to downtown to work in renovated space at 404 First Ave. SW, Quincy.
During its March 14 meeting, held in Ancient Lakes Elementary School, the Quincy School Board approved two resolutions regarding the office space remodeling and moves.
The meeting’s consent agenda included one measure to recommend acceptance of a bid for remodeling inside the former home of QIA, formerly known as the High Tech High building, in the amount of $687,000 by Leone & Keeble Inc.
The consent agenda also contained a resolution to declare the district’s support services building and the current district office property as surplus and to give official public notice, steps toward selling the two buildings. District staffers would move from these two locations into the remodeled building.
Early in the meeting, the board honored Kieth Siebert, the former chief of police, who was present, for his work and cooperation with the district. Board president Chris Baumgartner presented him a plaque and said he appreciated the cooperative relationship Quincy Police Department had with QSD during Siebert’s time as police chief.
“We wanted to take this opportunity … to honor him for the work that he’s done with the community plus with the Quincy School District,” Baumgartner said.
District Superintendent Dr. Nik Bergman also expressed gratitude for the police department’s strong relationship with QSD and emphasis on community policing.
“They are here to serve, they are here to protect,” Bergman said, adding his thanks to Siebert.
The new chief of police, Ryan Green, was also present and said he looked forward to working with the school district and continuing what the district and police department have built.
Another feature of the meeting was Whitney Gregg’s first report to the board as principal of Ancient Lakes Elementary School.
She said she and all the ALES staff value the whole child.
“We want to see our kids be really academically, socially and emotionally taken care of while they are at school,” Gregg said.
She said ALES is the largest elementary in the district, with 379 students and 29 certificated staff members. Multilingual learners constitute about 48% of the student body.
A new program at ALES she wants to see grow she called Classroom Grandmas. It started with one grandma, and now five classrooms at ALES have volunteer grandmothers reading to students and helping students with things like counting.
Gregg also outlined the school’s La Fuerza badge program, which, she said, originated with an idea of Dean of Students Rumalda Hernandez. Gregg’s board handout stated students are able to earn the badge by proving they are a self-manager in all school spaces and at home; the badge is a VIP pass to special rewards, such as chocolate and pencils, and free entrance to monthly reward experiences, such as playing dodgeball with police officers.
Bergman praised Gregg for handling her new position at ALES like a veteran.
Facilities director Tom Harris then gave the board a rundown of the many projects lined up for this year, such as mechanical upgrades or equipment replacements at schools.
The district has about $2.5 million in its capital projects fund. Much of that sum, about $2.2 million, came from the district’s recent sale of about 150 acres south of Quincy to the Port of Quincy.
The lengthy list of projects Harris outlined included a new security system for the technology department building the district bought this year. That property, next to the transportation office and bus yard, will also need fencing, Harris said.
In addition to the remodeling work of the former QIA building, the new administrative offices to be created there will need to be furnished, which will cost about $147,000, Harris said. The district will redo the building’s lighting with its own staff at a cost of about $8,000.
Finance director Tia Stoddard followed Harris with more numbers, reviewing the district budget for the board. She assured board members the district is in good financial condition.
Bergman commented on the outstanding musical production of “Beauty and the Beast” at the high school, which prompted Baumgartner to recount seeing how the high school facility was able to handle the Saturday, March 11, show at the same time as a soccer game and a baseball doubleheader. He reflected with admiration on how the high school was built a few years ago, rising from a farm field to its present role as a huge asset, a benefit to all its students and center of community life.
On the policy front, a proposal based on state law making Juneteenth, June 19, an official school holiday got its first reading.
The board voted in favor of adopting several policies up for their second reading. They included a measure clarifying student privacy and searches, and a revision of Covid-related language. That measure “removed the language from the procedure regarding a COVID -19 vaccine requirement for staff and added language to the policy affirming that the district will follow lawful regulations pertaining to infectious diseases.”