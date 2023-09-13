Five new columbaria were installed at Quincy Valley Cemetery last month.
A columbarium is a facility – typically a building, room or wall – that houses cremated remains, or cremains.
The columbaria at the Quincy Valley Cemetery are walls constructed of smooth granite, framing the near-black niche doors in dove gray. Each wall consists of compartments called niches, within which urns holding the cremains of lost loved ones will be placed.
Niche doors can be engraved with the name of the deceased, followed by the year of birth and year of death.
“Our former niche was full, and we could see a need for having more columbarium niches for people to put cremains in,” said Carl Yeates, one of three commissioners of Grant County Cemetery District 1, which owns and operates Quincy Valley Cemetery.
The new niches are currently available, and some have already been spoken for.
“I know there’s one family that would like to buy quite a few,” said Yeates.
According to Yeates, there is one large columbarium that stretches clear across the back of the Jack & Mary Tobin Memorial Pavilion, the public structure recently completed at the cemetery. Four smaller ones have been placed in pairs along the two longer sides of the rectangular pavilion.
“The back one’s going to be called Monument Hill,” said Yeates. “The ones on the west side are going to be called Babcock Ridge, and the ones on the east side are going to be called Winchester Way.”
The sides of each columbarium have been labeled A, B, C and D. Niches cost between $1,750 and $2,500.
Now that the columbarium project has been completed, there are still more improvements in store for Quincy Valley Cemetery.
“We would like to put benches in the pavilion for people to have services there,” said Yeates. “That’s our next project.”
Cemetery district commissioners and Quincy Rotary Club have embellished the grounds of the cemetery in recent years, often with donations of funds and labor. Improvements have included the pavilion, an ornamental fence and hundreds of trees and shrubs.