Quincy child serves as page in Olympia

Clairese Snyder, 15, a homeschooled teen from Quincy, served as a Senate page during the week of March 6-10 at the state Capitol in Olympia. Snyder was sponsored by state Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, who represents the 13th Legislative District. She was one of the 15 students serving as Senate pages during the ninth week of the 2023 legislative session.
The Senate Page Program gives Washington students between the ages of 14 and 16 an opportunity to spend a week working and learning in the state Legislature. During their time at the Capitol, pages are responsible for transporting documents between offices, providing support to Senate offices, and working on the Senate Floor. Pages also spend their days attend in a classroom like setting learning about state government, parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. In addition, pages work together to draft their own bills and engage in a mock legislative session.
“I really enjoyed being on the floor this past week and getting to run errands for all the Senators,” Snyder said.
“It was great having Clairese as my page. She is a very bright young lady with a promising future ahead of her,” Warnick said.
Snyder enjoys reading, writing, and ski racing in her free time. She plans on doing Running Start at Wenatchee Community College while she works on obtaining her private pilot’s license. She hopes to transfer to Central Washington University to study aviation.
Snyder, 15, is the daughter of Shad and Jennifer Snyder, of Quincy.