Quincy City Council views early version of video of future ‘Q-Plex’

The Q-Plex, or Quincy Valley Sports Plex, is still only a concept, but it is an exciting one.
During the May 2 meeting of the Quincy City Council, city leaders applied the Q-Plex name to the facilities that may be added at Lauzier Park, such as a field house for indoor sports and activities year-round and other recreational amenities.
Recreation Director Russ Harrington spoke to the council for informational purposes and to get feedback on a website and video about the Q-Plex the city is producing with the help of a consulting firm.
There was no motion or vote by the council.
Harrington played a draft version of the Q-Plex video and talked about the features of the promotional website showing preliminary views of the facilities. They are intended to give the public a better idea of what may be possible for the city to build.
Council member Josey Ferguson asked how far along the city is in the planning process and discussed public input.
“This is not a final product,” Harrington said.
Pinning it down, Ferguson said, “It’s conceptual.”
City Administrator Pat Haley sees value in the Q-Plex moniker, which could be applied to individual facilities, such as a Q-Track or Q-Field.
“I’d also like to mention that we are excited about the marketing potential of the Q concept here,” Haley said. “There is a lot of mileage to that.”
Council member Dylan Kling said he wanted to make sure the information on the website will be available in Spanish, as well as English. Harrington said he would follow up to make sure Spanish was available.
Other agenda items included the following.
– A public hearing on an annual amendment to the city’s comprehensive plan. No one spoke during the hearing.
– The council OK’d each of 10 motions stemming from requests by Bob Davis, the city’s Q1W program manager (referred to as “Water Bob” by Mayor Paul Worley), having to do with a wide variety of projects for the city’s water and treatment systems. Four were for future projects. Six were at a stage they had price tags. Together, the six amounted to about $2.5 million. The largest was for $1.6 million to remove and dispose of sludge from ponds at the industrial wastewater treatment plant.
– The council approved a proposal to allocate up to $20,000 for an engineering intern to perform a three-month project to meet