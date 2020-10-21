Located just off I-90, at exit 151 is Sage Coffee House and Bistro. One of the things that makes this coffee shop different from the rest is what it does throughout the month of October.

While other coffee shops in the area are supporting Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a great cause in itself, Char Sherman, owner of Sage Coffee House, is supporting a different cause.

All month long, Sage Coffee House and Bistro is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Since 2016, they have set a goal amount to donate to the treatment of breast cancer. Sherman works with the Confluence Health Foundation to donate the money raised to bring a state-of-the-art cancer radiation center in Moses Lake.

This year they have a goal of donating $3,000 to the foundation. As of Oct. 16, they have raised over $2,000.

Some of the things they are doing include donating the proceeds from their Friday lunch special, and the proceeds from their 20 ounce raspberry white mocha and 20 ounce pomegranate lemonade. If you donate $5 or more, they put a pink breast cancer ribbon on their fridge with whatever name the customer chooses. Their goal is to completely cover the large fridge with ribbons. They also sell soap in which $1 from every bar of soap sold is donated during October as well. There are plenty of knick knacks and sale items around the store that are pink or have breast cancer ribbons on them as well.

Another way they try to raise money is they have a button on their Facebook page for donations. As of the morning of October 16, they have raised $225 on Facebook toward their $500 goal of Facebook donations. The $500 is part of the overall $3,000 goal.

Due to COVID-19, they are not doing some of the things that they normally do this time of year to raise money. Some of those include selling pink “save the ta-tas” rice crispy treats and custom breast cancer awareness t- shirts.

One of the biggest reasons Sherman supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month is because Sherman’s mother, Carolyn Dudley, is a breast cancer survivor. Sherman also knows multiple other people that had breast cancer as well and keeps them close to her heart throughout the fundraising.

She felt like awareness of options and resources could have made a difference in her loved one’s life as well as the life of many others, so she hopes that her funds raised will make a difference for a woman fighting breast cancer locally.

Carolyn Dudley’s story

Now 78 years old, Carolyn Dudley discovered she had cancer at the age of 61. She was working construction in Colorado and went to the doctor for a regular checkup which included an x-ray. During the x-ray, technicians noted calcium deposits, a tell-tale sign of the start of cancer. She was immediately told to get a mammogram, her first in quite a few years.

The doctors did a biopsy to test the deposits that they discovered in her left breast. The results came back as cancer and they recommended surgery. Dudley had surgery at a cancer center in Eugene, Oregon. She said that the staff was “fantastic and very supportive.”

Dudley said her mom was very worried and wanted her to get a second opinion. “I kept telling her, ‘no mom, I know I have it and all I want to do is hurry up and get it taken care of,’” Dudley said.

After surgery, in which they took seven lymph nodes out of her left side, and recovery, Dudley then went through radiation. She did not have to do chemo nor have a mastectomy. Dudley said that during recovery from the surgery, not being able to be as active as she had before was the hardest part for her.

Dudley said that she feels that attitude is a big part of fighting and overcoming cancer. She felt that her healing and recovery were due in large part to her positive attitude throughout the experience. She said she thinks that a positive attitude helps with the healing and encourages anyone going through cancer to be as positive as they can.

Dudley had no family history of cancer and it was later found out that the cause of her cancer was from a hormone replacement drug she had been taking.

Dudley’s daughter, Sherman, encourages women to get checked as soon as they are eligible for their first mammogram, to keep getting checked on a regular basis, and that the five to 10 minutes of being uncomfortable during a mammogram is worth it.