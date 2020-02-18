A Quincy Police Department detective was the lead investigator behind a raid on a cockfighting ring on Feb. 12.
Detective Joe Westby is a member of Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET), Captain Ryan Green said. It is Westby’s job to work the city of Quincy and its surrounding areas. Westby used his connections in the area and worked some leads to get the information that led to the raid.
“He primarily works the Quincy area because he is familiar with the players,” Green said. “He has been working on this case for a while, he has his own sources of information and relies on tips from the community.”
The raid occurred at 8:30 a.m., at a residence at 9410 Road J.4 Northwest in Winchester, according to a Grant County Sheriff Office news release. Investigators found 13 birds there that had been physically modified to reduce blood loss during cockfighting. Investigators also found illegal drugs.
Agents from the Washington Gambling Commission assisted in the raid, according to the news release.
Reymundo Garcia, 56, of Ephrata, was arrested for investigation of running an illegal cockfighting operation, animal cruelty, possession of psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine and possession with intent to deliver heroin and methamphetamine.