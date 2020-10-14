The Rotary of Quincy has been granted $2,000 to provide personal protection equipment (PPE) to three community facilities.

In a press release, Jorge Rios, President of Quincy Rotary Club announced that they had won a grant from Rotary District 5060 to provide PPE for a few select local businesses.

In the same release, it was announced that Sageview Clinic, Community Health and The Cambridge would be splitting the $2,000 to purchase more PPE.

The money will be split up as follows:

The Cambridge: $1,000

Quincy Community Health: $500

SageView Family: $500

The Rotary club previously made contributions to the construction of masks by local volunteer sewing groups, and for the purchase of personal protective equipment for The Cambridge Retirement Center in March and April.

The volunteer sewing groups consisted of at least 25 people who made over 3,000 masks, said Harriet Weber. To compensate them for their hard work, in coordination between the Fabric Patch in Ephrata and the Quincy Rotary Club, each volunteer received a gift certificate for the Fabric Patch to spend on their own needs. The gift certificates totaled $500, Weber said.