Quincy FFA qualified for and made the trip to Kennewick for the 93rd Washington State FFA Convention held at the Three Rivers Convention Center. Members recognized for their finishes in Leadership and Career Development Events on stage, as well as Degree and Award Recognition.
The Rangeland CDE team placed second at State with Levi Kukes placing second and Chloe Westra placing fifth individually. Other team members included Lily Thompson and Kallie Kooistra.
The Horse CDE Team placed eighth in State and were Grace Young, Kallie Kooistra, Lilly Thompson, Brody Wallace and Brooke Ferguson.
Levi Kukes and Grace Young qualified in both Prepared Public Speaking and Extemporaneous Public Speaking. Levi advanced to the State Finals in Prepared and earned a sixth place plaque.
The Agricultural Communications CDE team of Clarissa Perez, Josie Diaz, Elizabeth Burt, and Jetta Brown earned an eighth place plaque.
The competition consisted of first developing a written media plan. This year’s topic was promoting a member of your local FFA Alumni. They then had to do a media plan pitch presentation.
Then each member had to complete a agriculture communications test and editing test.
Then each had to perform an individual practicum which included a Blog, a press release, a video and social media post and one designed a website.
For the practicum section they attend a press conference about an agribusiness and then are assigned their practicums based on the information provided.
The First Year Member CDE teams were Jetta Brown, Jourdan Ferguson, Marlene Acevedo, Kimberly Solano, Alyanna Quintilla, Lucina Valenzuela, Lane Lesure, Francisco Sandoval, Francisco Jacobo, and Israel Ramirez.
Each team performed exceptionally well coming in with the highest presentation score in each of their flights but were out performed on the test making them second in each of their flights in the prelims and did not advance to the finals.
The Conduct of Chapter Meetings team of Malene Avecedo, Alyanna Quintilla, Kimberly Solano, Jetta Brown, Jourdan Ferguson and Israel Ramirez had to perform the opening and closing ceremonies of an FFA meeting and complete a parliamentary procedure test and then perform a parliamentary procedure demonstration.
They did not move on out of the prelims.
The Parliamentary Procedure team of Brody Wallace, Chloe Westra, Kallie Kooistra, Levi Kukes, Grace Young, Levi Kukes and Ricardo Ramirez completed a written parliamentary law test and then performed a parliamentary procedure demonstration.
They performed exceptionally well placing third in their preliminary flight narrowly missing a trip to the finals.
Andrew Townsend and Victor Garibay were recognized for qualifying for their American FFA Degree. Brody Wallace, Eduardo Diaz, Junior Villalpando, Caden Cameron, and Myles Lee received their State FFA Degree.
Brody Wallace was recognized the Placement in Beef Proficiency Award State Winner.
Myles Lee was recognized as the State Winner for Placement in Forage Production Proficiency.
On Saturday night in the final session of the convention they were recognized as the District IX Stars Brody as Star Farmer and Myles as Star in Placement.
The Meats Evaluation CDE team was to compete on May 30 and 31 at Washington State University in the State Meats CDE to finish out the FFA competitive year.