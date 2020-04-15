Gas prices are dropping all over the country, and all but one Quincy gas station has some of the lowest rates in Washington State.
According to Gasbuddy, an online gas tracking system that uses data submitted by users, the Short Stop and A-1 Short Stop in Quincy are tied for the fourth lowest in the state at $1.33 a gallon. The top three cheapest stations in Washington are all located in Cle Elum. The Quincy Deli Mart is the fifth lowest in the state. Listed at number eight, the Cenex is selling gas for $1.45 a gallon. The Conoco in Quincy is selling gas at $1.57 a gallon and Chevron is the only gas station in Quincy over $2 per gallon.
The Quincy Deli Mart, located at 306 F St SW, is selling unleaded gas at $1.35 a gallon. “We are doing it to help the community,” said Sheeru Singh, co-owner of the Quincy Deli Mart. “It’s a hard time for everyone and we just want to help.” Instead of making over a dollar in profit, Singh and her husband are only making five to six cents per gallon in profit at the current price, said Singh.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Washington State average cost of gas is $2.40 a gallon, while the national average is $1.85 a gallon, as of their April 13 weekly update.
Washington State has five oil refineries, all of which produce motor gasoline. Most of the crude oil processed at the state’s refineries comes from Canada, North Dakota and Alaska, according to the Energy Information Administration. Washington “is the crude oil refining center for the Pacific Northwest,” according to their website.