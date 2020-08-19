The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person whose remains were found at a Quincy residence on Aug. 11.

An autopsy of the remains found was performed on Aug. 14. During the autopsy, the medical examiner was able to identify the remains through fingerprinting, as that of Abel Vargas, a 29-year-old Quincy resident. The autopsy revealed that Vargas was shot one time in the head. Next of kin have been notified.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Vargas was last seen at the suspect’s residence on Saturday, Aug. 8, after being dropped off by a friend, according to the release.

The suspect in the case is 30-year-old Quincy resident, Martin Diaz Jr. He was charged Aug. 13 in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail is set at $1.5 million.

“This is a horrible crime and our hearts go out to everyone involved and many prayers to Mr. Vargas’s family and friends as they deal with his passing,” the release stated.

If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation, you are encouraged to reach out to Detective Brad Poldervart by calling MACC dispatch (509) 762-1160 or Quincy PD (509) 787-4718 or (509) 787-2222.