Ninety-nine teams competed Saturday in downtown Quincy during the Dru Gimlin 3-on-3 basketball tournament, filling the streets with young and some not-as-young players in a fun, family atmosphere.
The turnout was the “second-largest turnout ever,” said the lead organizer, Stephanie Boorman.
The event marked the 20th year of the Dru Gimlin Foundation, set up after the sudden passing of Gimlin, a loved Quincy basketball star. For comparison, last year’s tournament, which reinstated the tradition after a three-year hiatus, drew about 60 teams.
“The foundation is here about giving back to the community, giving back to the youth, creating opportunities,” Boorman said. “It’s our way of giving back while getting the support in return for the foundation.”
Parents and grandparents lined the streets, many opting for shade as the temperature rose from 75 degrees at the start of the tournament to a still-comfortable 80 at midday. There were plenty of options for food, drinks and goodies, as well as face painting and a chalk art contest.
Taking a moment to reflect about halfway through the tournament, Boorman said the day had started in a little fluster, but with the help she was getting, she was not needing to run all over downtown as she has in the past.
“This was the first time I actually got to breathe and watch my girls play, and it’s been nice to sit in and score-keep when I’ve needed to,” she said. “I’ve got plenty of people stepping up to ask me to delegate tasks to them, so, it feels good.”
Many helpers put the tournament together, and Boorman was grateful to the high school basketball and football teams and the girls AAU teams for their work. Then there were those big-time volunteers, such as Nancy Schanze, Jennifer Ferguson and Kelli Jo Guehrn. Boorman also credited her husband and other relatives for helping out, as well as the Gimlins, Fergusons and Heyens.
She was glad to see the Fergusons and Gimlins with some fresh young players in the tournament. They got to enjoy the tournament experience more. Between games, Dru’s nieces and nephews gathered for a family photo in front of the large new backdrop emblazoned with the tournament’s logo. It was also the spot for selfies and photos of the champions.
Also new this year were tumblers by T and K Customs to thank the court monitors, score keepers and other volunteers. The organization also has tumblers for sale and can be found on Facebook.
There are usually hitches in organizing any large production, though the pieces at the Dru usually do fall into place, Boorman said. This time, there were glitches in getting the shirts. They got lost in shipment, but the vendor moved mountains. Also, the team registration process was a little rough without the usual crew running it, “But we know what we need to do different next year,” she said.
Afterward, Boorman wrote in an email to the Post-Register she had received a lot of great feedback from participants.
“I assisted with coordinating it back in 2006 for my senior project, and I was not close to Dru by any means, but he was someone you looked up (to) in the world of basketball, and not just because of his height of course,” she wrote. “In addition to Dru’s legacy and his family, I full heartedly believe that our community needs this tournament. It is such a great family event, and I truly believe that it is a great opportunity for our local youth to play and have our own 3-on-3 tournament to look forward to and have a shot at that championship shirt every year.”
She was pleased with the number of teams.
“We had probably the largest amount of 3rd- though 8th-grade teams that I ever remember seeing, and we had such a great turnout for Quincy youth teams. This feels pretty good and looks promising for our tournament’s future,” she wrote.
She had already started planning for next year, which will be the foundation’s 21st year, its “golden year,” she said, because 21 was Dru’s jersey number. Boorman invited anyone interested in volunteering or sponsoring the event next year to contact her at (509) 289-0688 or by email at drugimlin3on3@yahoo.com.
“My goal this year is to create a committee that I can work with and delegate specific tasks to because it is a lot of work for one person, even with the administrative support of the Chamber,” she wrote.
Look next week in the Post-Register for the list of winning teams.
Here are the winners of the tournament’s chalk art contest: Bridget Jones, $50; Brielle Baughman, $50; Rayginn Baughman, $50; Madox Hill and Auger Hebdon duo, $75.