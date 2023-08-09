Quincy leaders thank QPD for great National Night Out

During the Quincy City Council meeting of Aug. 1, Mayor Paul Worley, council members and city department heads thanked the Quincy Police Department for organizing a successful National Night Out on July 31. The event was again well-attended by the community.
All council members were present for the meeting.
Starting it off, Harriet Weber stood and spoke during the public comment period on behalf of the board of the Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum. She thanked the city for improvements completed on the museum grounds.
“Thank you especially for the sidewalks, and that whole area now is ADA-accessible,” Weber said.
She gave the council a brief overview of recent activities at the museum and heritage site, and she invited city leaders to attend an upcoming Business After Hours planned for Sept. 21 at the museum.
The council meeting also featured a public hearing on the proposal to add diagonal parking to both sides of a section of First Avenue Southeast in downtown Quincy. The hearing drew no comments.
Moments later, the council voted to approve a motion to add the parking stalls.
Chief of Police Ryan Green also presented a request for Det. Isaiah Graham to attend narcotics officer training in Oregon at a cost of less than $800. The council OK’d it.