A Quincy man was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead in Ephrata on Aug. 15.

27-year-old David Ricardo Armas Sandoval was working on an irrigation circle in Ephrata when a coworker found him unconscious and unresponsive around 4:30 p.m. the afternoon of Aug. 15, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office report on Aug. 16.

The coworker called 911 and Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after consulting with medical control, said Kyle Foreman, a spokesperson for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Next of kin have been notified.

Sandoval was an employee of Weber farms and the incident occurred near Dodson Road South and South Frontage Road West, according to the report. Sandoval and his coworker had been working on the electrical system of the irrigation circle which is why electrocution is suspected, Foreman said.

Coroner Craig Morrison and his staff will be conducting an autopsy to verify and determine the cause of death.