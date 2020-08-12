The Quincy Police Department has announced that National Night Out for Quincy is cancelled in a July 28 post on Facebook.

According to the post by Chief Kieth Siebert, he waited until the last possible moment to cancel and looked at postponing the event. With the large increase in COVID-19 cases, he felt it wise to cancel the event. The event had been set for Aug. 4.

Siebert said that this was not an easy decision because National Night Out is his favorite event in Quincy.

“It definitely is the true representation of community, bringing us together for food, music and a love for Quincy,” Siebert said.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It was introduced in 1984 and involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the official website.

Captain Ryan Green said that there is nothing in the works for an alternate event to National Night Out due to the high COVID-19 numbers in the community.

Siebert wrapped up the post by saying that he is looking forward to the 2021 National Night Out in Quincy.