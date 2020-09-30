With the Coronavirus pandemic ongoing, many activities and services have been cancelled or hindered. This leads to a lot of people wondering what they can still do to celebrate Halloween this October.

One of the main things that scream fall and Halloween are pumpkins and the subsequent Jack-o-lanterns. With many places and services being closed, people may wonder where or even if they can get pumpkins.

During the month of October, Becerra Gardens and Quincy Valley Lions Club, located at 9074 Road K Northwest, will have pumpkins available Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All pumpkins are $3 regardless of size. Delivery options are available for Quincy, George and Ephrata residents. While they will have pumpkins, they will not be holding their annual harvest maze this year. For delivery or other questions, email quincyvalleylions@yahoo.com.

The Quincy Public Market has an area set up and decorated for people to take cute fall pictures and will have pumpkins for sale in the next week or two.

The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce issued a newsletter addressing how they plan for Quincy to be able to celebrate Halloween as close to normal as possible. Due to COVID-19, the normal downtown door-to-door trick or treating will not be able to happen but they have come up with an alternative plan.

They are currently planning a “Drive-Thru” Trick-or-Treat that would be held on Oct. 30 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The chamber has proposed the location of the drive through trick-or-treat to be the parking lot of the Quincy Business and Conference Center with cars entering from Second Avenue Southwest and existing on First Avenue Southwest. Exact details are still being worked out.

The Chamber will be participating and they are looking for businesses and high school clubs who would also like to hand out candy. Depending on how many people participate, they are considering setting up tables and each participant decorating them. Another idea they have suggested is parents decorate their cars as well.

The newsletter said that donated candy would be appreciated because they anticipate over a thousand kids to attend.

Those interested in participating can contact the chamber at (509) 787-2140 or by email at qvcc@quincyvalley.org. When they start advertising for the event, they will list those businesses participating as they have in the past.