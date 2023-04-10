Quincy requests small portion of water from West Canal

Quincy faces some common challenges among cities in the region in planning for water supplies, and it has a potential solution in the works that is likewise not unique, according to city officials.
City leaders are grappling with the need to meet increasing water needs for a growing community while addressing concerns about nitrate levels in groundwater and the lack of available sources.
Bob Davis gave Quincy City Council members an update on the city’s master plan, or Q1W Plan, during the April 4 meeting of the council. Davis is the city’s point person on water, wastewater and treatment. Formerly, he worked as a consultant for the city, and now he is an employee of the city.
His presentation, which included slides, was a repeat of a presentation he gave that morning to the board of the Quincy-Columbia Basin Irrigation District along with City Administrator Pat Haley. The idea was to give the QCBID commissioners the big picture and ask for support for the city’s request for municipal and industrial water from the West Canal.
Municipal and industrial water, or “M&I water,” could be key in providing for the city’s future. The city has invited the district to become an active stakeholder in the discussion.
Nitrates are rising in groundwater in many areas of Eastern Washington, including Quincy Valley. The city monitors nitrate levels in its five wells, Davis said.
Agricultural fertilization can cause nitrate levels in groundwater to rise, which can lead to the closure of a well if the level reaches the limit set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency – 10 mg/liter.
On the other hand, removing nitrates from water is costly, Davis said.
The water flowing in the West Canal is low in dissolved solids and nitrates, which makes it suitable to blend with water from city wells.
The city’s water needs are growing, and there are no available groundwater rights. If the city were to find a right for sale and buy it, the city would need the state Department of Ecology’s approval. The process takes time, perhaps 18 months, he said.
Surface water, like from the Columbia River, is not available either, he said.
“So, the goal is, we need to find either new surface water, new groundwater – conservation certainly is something we want to continue to do to reuse water and reclaim the water. All of those activities, other than conservation, require treatment,” he said.
To get M&I water, the city would purchase it from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and need the approval of QCBID for conveying the water in the West Canal.
“We are going to request up to 6,000 acre-feet of water,” Davis said.
That volume amounts to about 0.4% of the designed flow of the canal.
“So, it’s really a drop in the bucket,” Davis said.
He said the city plans to do public awareness work on conservation and added that industrial users in the area will need to be a part of the conservation picture. Lamb Weston, Davis said, has already reported a 10% savings of water.
Council member Andrew Royer asked about a projected timeline for a response from QCBID on the city’s request for M&I water. Davis said in reply it could come in July or August.
Haley said other cities, such as Othello and Moses Lake, are in the same boat, seeking M&I water.
Other matters addressed during the meeting included the following.
- Mayor Paul Worley asked for a moment of silence in recognition of the passing of Charlie Sepulveda.
- The council authorized the mayor to complete an agreement with Hija Verde, a sole proprietorship business represented by Amanda Higginson, to run the concessions stand at the Quincy Aquatic Center this summer.
- The council approved three steps – a change order, pay estimate and acceptance of completion – for the project to install a push-button door that complies with the Americans With Disabilities Act at the Quincy Senior Center. The cost of the project was about $20,000.
- The council authorized the police department to purchase nine new cages for part of the animal shelter. The new units will replace outdated kennel cages in the quarantine area and will cost about $11,000 together.