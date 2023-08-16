Quincy’s Mark Owens returns home after one month in Ukraine

Seeking to help civilians repair their homes in Ukraine, Quincy’s Mark Owens spent a month in Eastern Europe, finally returning home two Saturdays ago.
Owens, a longtime advocate for area veterans and a constant presence at Quincy Senior Center events, traveled first to Poland before venturing into war-torn Ukraine.
“I was watching YouTube one day and I came across this story about a guy who was over there delivering food and getting refugees away from the front,” said Owens in an interview with the QVPR last weekend. “I figured I would try and go do that.”
He tried contacting the folks in the video, and once they did not ring back, he decided to go it alone.
He landed in France, then Poland, where he bought a Kia, which promptly broke down. Then he bought a second vehicle, an Audi, and a trailer, which came with its own set of issues, so he ditched the trailer and just made the trip in the second car, after two weeks of paperwork.
“They would only sell me a year’s worth of insurance and that cost me $1,000,” he said.
The trip to Ukraine was 660 miles.
“Me, myself and I,” he said. Asked if he was ever scared, he answers with a terse, “No.”
The first night in Ukraine was strange. The Russians were using the Ukrainians’ GPS, so Ukraine had shut it down, leaving people like Owens using paper maps and the sun to orient themselves.
“The road signs were all obliterated so you just had to guesstimate,” he said. Asked if he ever got lost, he joked, “Once. And everytime I got into a big town.” Asked if he thought Polish and Ukrainian languages were similar, he quipped, “It all sounds Greek to me.”
Once in Ukraine, he said he was able to help three families buy materials and tools to fix their homes, in addition to giving them some food he had been given. Not that it was always easy. Gas cost $10 a liter, close to $40 per gallon, twice as much as it cost in Poland.
The folks in Ukraine remain optimistic, Owens said.
A month in Ukraine wasn’t easy, but he said he heard sirens three or four times. Despite being in a country at war, and being about three to four miles away from the fighting, he said he never heard an explosion. A town he visited was bombed just a couple of hours after he had left, he added.
The folks in Ukraine spoke a little English and he had an interpreter during his time in Poland, so the language barrier was not insurmountable. The food barrier was a bit more daunting. For most of the trip, he ate pre-made sandwiches, watermelon and pineapple.
Despite running out of time until he had to get back stateside for a doctor’s appointment, he was able to help the Ukrainians, leaving behind some funds for them. The exchange rate as of Aug. 12 is 1 American dollar to 37 Ukrainian hrivnyas (Her-RIV-nyahs).
As it tends to happen, goodwill begets goodwill. He had a flat tire on his way back to Poland, losing a day in the process. The owner of a shop sent two employees to find two new tires for Owens, and when Owens asked how much he owed him, the man said “Have a safe trip.”
“That’s kind of the way I got treated by everybody,” Owens said. Asked if he would do it again, he said he would, if he had the money.
“It was worth it. (What made it worth it was) helping people,” he said.