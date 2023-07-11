The school year was done, but the three student representatives serving on the Quincy School Board were present for a June 27 meeting during which they were thanked for their work and the two former seniors were given awards as mementoes of their time on the board.
The board presented the two graduates, Nallely Uribe and Brianna Herrera, crystal awards. The junior representative is Yanetzi Gonzalez.
“We’ve appreciated all your input and work and time you put into serving the whole district and your students … Thank you so much – we wish you guys all the best,” said Superintendent Dr. Nik Bergman.
Board member Tricia Lubach thanked the three students for their work that went into developing new policies for the district.
With the 2022-2023 school year already in the rearview mirror – June 16 was the last day – it was also time for another recognition of a job well done.
In a quick presentation by Dr. Michelle Price, superintendent of North Central Educational Services District 171, presented an award plaque to QSD directors as the NCESD School Board of the Year for the region.
Price said the Quincy School Board is an example of working together, a commitment to a strategic plan, and of communication leading to better outcomes for students. Being a board member can be thankless service, she said, but the Quincy board deserves to be commended and celebrated for its exemplary work.
The board then heard and discussed several reports on district programs.
First up was Camille Jones, presenting on Destination Imagination. In the just-completed school year, the district had a great turnout for Destination Imagination, putting together 11 teams of students from the elementary schools and the middle school, Jones said.
The teams consist of two to seven students, some led by teachers, some by parents, working for months on presentations mostly after school.
Five teams went to the state competition in March, Jones said, the most from Quincy ever.
Board members, Bergman and Jones discussed the program in more depth. Bergman said it draws strong interest from students, who put in long hours working on it. Jones thanked the board for its support for the program.
The board then reviewed a written report on graduation, and Quincy High School Principal Felicie Becker was there to respond to questions.
In a lengthy report and discussion, Colleen Frerks, who is the Quincy Innovation Academy principal and the district’s Whole Child director, updated the board on the Youth Truth survey. After reviewing results and delving into specifics of how the survey works, the feeling expressed was for the district to move on to find another survey for the future.
One of the difficulties of the Youth Truth survey, Frerks said, was its length, which became an impediment to participation. Student reps agreed the survey was long.
Frerks said the district, through its strategic plan, has gained more focus on what it wants to measure and has perhaps outgrown the Youth Truth survey. The district has been eyeing a different one called Panorama, she said.
In his regular report to the board, Bergman said he was “really happy” with the way the district finished the school year.
“Thank you to our administrators, our teachers, our staff, families, for everything that they put into this year, and the school board,” Bergman said.
The year was particularly rewarding after the amount of effort put into the district’s strategic plan.
Bergman then had two individuals to congratulate.
First, he complimented Rob Henne, as well as the Transportation Department that Henne leads, for an outstanding review by the Washington State Patrol. Henne described the twice-per-year WSP inspections as taking two days, and each bus gets a sticker in the window showing it passed.
Board president Chris Baumgartner likewise expressed satisfaction with how well the district’s bus yard and vehicles are taken care of.
Second, Bergman said Baumgartner has been added to the QSD Wall of Fame as a great track coach and will be honored at the first football game of the fall season along with Cory Medina and Whitney Gregg.
And, finally, Gonzalez, the junior student board representative, reported she finished in 24th place at the national fire science competition in Atlanta, Georgia. She said she had a lot of fun making connections with people at the competition.