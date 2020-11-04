The Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA) recognized the Quincy School Board as one of 25 Boards of Distinction for 2020 in an Oct. 30 news release.

To be awarded school boards had to show a clear link between their leadership in applying state school board standards and closing gaps that impact student success.

The Quincy School Board was one of 25 award winners across the state and among 14 in the “Medium Districts” category. Other Eastern Washington districts also received awards, including Mabton, West Valley (Yakima) and Wapato, among others.

The Boards of Distinction program is designed to reflect on their practices as governing bodies and how their decisions impact student success. Award recipients have reviewed their decision making and shown how it is linked to positive outcomes for students in their districts, according to the news release.

A panel of 10 judges spent about eight hours each reviewing applications for the award in collaboration with WSSDA staff. Judges include former and current educational service district superintendents, state board of education members, former school board members and others involved in education leadership statewide.

During their annual conference on Nov. 19, WSSDA will announce three Boards of the Year winners; one from each of the small, medium and large district categories.