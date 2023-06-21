As the school year wound down last week, the Quincy School Board heard annual reports on Mountain View Elementary School and the school district’s parent partnership work.
For his school’s part of the June 13 meeting, Mountain View Elementary School Principal Manuel Ramos spoke about the staff’s focus on a culture of safety and belonging for students, saying, “That is what we are all about.”
“People need to feel welcome, need to feel accepted, need to feel valued,” Ramos said. He and the MVES staff are “very focused on relationships – again, if we don’t have those relationships down, I feel that that (academic) rigor won’t happen.”
Similar to other schools in the district, MVES has as one of its main goals, stated in a handout to the board: “Each student feels culturally accepted, safe, seen, heard, and celebrated so they will contribute to a positive learning community.”
The school had 293 students enrolled and 25 certificated staff members. Multilingual learners made up 53.7% of the student body, according to the handout.
Ramos praised the school’s Parent Advisory Committee, pointing to its involvement, for instance, with a successful family festival at MVES in May that had more than 500 attending.
That event was one of the many across the district that also drew support from the district’s parent partnership team, led by Director of Support Services and Programs Victoria Hodge. She started her team’s report on their work reaching out to families to become more involved in the schools.
Partway into the presentation, they gave the board a treat, a sample of cultural welcoming in the form of two musical numbers by Kataleya Garcia, a 7-year-old with a great singing voice.
Among 50-plus events at district buildings the team also supported were Dia de los Muertos, the 8th Grade Move Up Day and the Family Festival, which had about 200 more participants than last year, they said.
They also supported Student Representative Nallely Uribe in her role with the state Migrant Education Program State Advisory Committee.
Concluding, Hodge outlined areas where the parent partnership program plans to improve. The “next steps” listed were: 1) Increase ways to enhance communication of PACs (parent advisory committees) and Events sharing calendars and information through multiple platforms; 2) Prioritize and explore creative avenues to provide parent requested topics to address areas of interest and concern; 3) Expand trainings and resources that empower parents to partner by co-facilitating PACs and events.
Board member Heather Folks-Lambert gave enthusiastic support for their work.
“It’s very clear that people are very engaged, families are very engaged in the district,” she said.
Board member Chris Baumgartner likewise spoke on the progress of the involvement of parents in the district.
Other items before the board included the following.
- The board gave several rounds of applause during a review of the Math is Cool teams’ success. Several team coaches spoke and introduced students on those teams, some of which went to state math competitions.
- Quincy High School Vice Principal and Athletic Director Brett Fancher summarized the achievements of spring sports teams. Several coaches expressed their pride in their athletes’ achievements and introduced a few who were present.
- District Superintendent Dr. Nik Bergman as part of his report to the board reviewed the well-received employees celebration event and the graduation ceremony June 10 at the stadium.
- The board voted to adopt several significant policy changes. One of them made substantial additions and changes to the two-and-a-half page document of guidance for student representatives serving on the school board. Bergman thanked the current student reps for their hard work during the year and for their extensive input on the changes in the policy. Two other policies adopted concern staff expression, possibly including off-duty speech, and advertising on district property. Both policy proposals included lengthy written comments and links to related articles by the Washington State School Directors’ Association. The articles delve into complex legal and educational issues surrounding the new policies.