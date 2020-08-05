The Quincy School District has decided to keep students at home and proceed with Monday through Friday online-only learning this fall.

The decision came after considering survey information gathered from district families and staff, along with recommendations from the Grant County Health District, according to a statement from Superintendent John Boyd on the school district website.

“Information from the Grant County Health Department (GCHD) made it clear that our students and staff could not safely gather in our school buildings for the start of the school year,” Boyd said in the statement.

The at-home remote learning model may not stick around for the entire school year, but the district expects that students will be in this model through the end of the first quarter of the school year, which is Oct. 30.

The school district transitioned to a remote model in the spring in response to the Coronavirus outbreak. Now with a full summer of planning, the district has significantly improved the online learning experience with carefully selected digital tools that are easier to use as well as schedules that will help students better manage their coursework, according to the statement on the website.

A multidimensional planning team has been working all summer to improve the learning experience this fall compared to the spring. Those teams were led by folks such as Ancient Lakes Elementary School Principal Colleen Frerks, Assistant Superintendent Nik Bergman, Director of Teaching and Learning Alicen Gaytley and Pioneer Elementary School Teacher Camille Jones, among others.

The district was also considering a hybrid option for the fall, which would have brought students back to school in the fall part-time. The hybrid model would allow for students to attend classes in person two days per week and work remotely the other three days per week.

Now that the district knows they are committing to online learning for at least the fall, they can focus their planning efforts toward that specifically, Boyd said