After being closed for roofing renovations, the Quincy Senior center is back to serving meals through the week.

The senior center reopened on June 22, but due to the coronavirus, the center has decided to do take-out meals only. They have been steadily selling between one to two dozen lunches each day the last couple weeks and sold 39 dinners last Thursday according to Stacia Soukup, the senior center director.

They serve lunches Monday through Wednesday, and dinner on Thursday. Lunches can be ordered the morning of for pick up between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Lunches are $5 for members of the Quincy Senior Center and $6 for non-members. Thursday dinners are asked to be ordered by 5 p.m. Wednesday, for pickup from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Dinners are $10 for members and $11 for non-members.

Currently there is an additional $1 to-go fee to pay for the packaging materials. To order, call the Quincy Senior Center at (509) 787-3231.

The center kitchen has three staff that cook the meals; Tyler Wells, head cook, Paul Elsey Jr., assistant cook and baker, and Beulah Hope, dining room attendant and kitchen assistant. Dorris Schenck helps with dinners on Thursday and is also the custodian. She has been with the center for 15 years.

Cookies are also available for order. The center sells chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, peanut butter chocolate chip, snickerdoodles, double chocolate and shortbread cookies. Orders are taken Monday through Wednesday for next day pick up. They are $6.48 per dozen for members and $9.72 per dozen for non-members.

Soukup said that everything they cook is made from scratch as much as possible.