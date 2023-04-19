Quincy teen surviving and thriving past years-long battle with leukemia

It’s been about seven years since the Quincy Valley Post-Register last spoke with Roman Vasquez.
At the time, Roman was 9 years old. He had been diagnosed with ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) for the second time.
Vasquez was first diagnosed when he was just 3 years old. The first time, he was in treatment for a year, said his mother, Aurora Vasquez.
The second time he was diagnosed, Roman was in treatment for almost two years.
“When the relapse happened, I felt so angry,” Aurora said. “We met so many people who helped us. Faith is what gets us through, but we are only human. Don’t judge unless you have been in that situation. You don’t realize how blessed you are to wake up in the morning. Money isn’t a blessing. Our kids are a blessing. Being in the hospital makes you thankful for every little thing.”
She continued, “He was in isolation for weeks sometimes. We started seeing life in a different way.”
Roman is now 16, and he has been in remission for seven years. “You are considered a cancer survivor at five years if it has not returned,” Aurora said.
Roman’s mother mentioned when his cancer checkups would take place at this point, and for how long. These checkups are to make sure the leukemia hasn’t returned. Roman will continue to go to these check-ups until he is 21 years old.
Roman thought maybe the checkup routine was almost done, but it will be over soon.
Roman says he looks to overcome his challenges with God by his side.
He stated that his faith and strength brought him through the tough times all the way up to his junior year at Quincy High School.
Since the age of 13, Vasquez played on various local baseball teams. At 13 years old, he played with the Lake Monsters 10U baseball club from Moses lake. He also played for the East- Wenatchee based Eastmont Bombers at the age of 14, and then the Ephrata-based Columbia Basin River Dogs at 15. This summer, Vasquez will play for the Moses Lake Spuds with his 14- year-old brother, Izyk.
The Moses Lake Spuds is a AA Senior League team for players 19 and under. They will both compete for the spot at second base. Roman pitches and plays second base. Izyk plays second base and center field. When asked if they were competitive with each other, they both nodded in agreement.
“They are competitive!” Aurora said. “I wonder if I am going to be like that mom who had both sons in the Super Bowl.”
When it comes to success in baseball, Roman attributes his victories to his efforts and grit.
He played two years for the Quincy Jacks.
Roman also confided that after what he’s been through health-wise, there isn’t a lot that can scare him.
Roman has his share of baseball heroes. His favorite team is the New York Yankees. His favorite player on that team is right fielder Aaron Judge. He also likes Fernando Tatis Jr., a shortstop who plays for the San Diego Padres.
Roman says he is living life to the fullest. He received his driver’s license almost eight months ago. He is considering attending the University of Oregon. Roman wants to go into the medical field to become a registered nurse because they “make bank.”
Roman also looks forward to the summer, when he can go out on a jet ski. For his birthday June 24, he plans to do exactly that.
“I already told my mom I wanted to take the jet skis out,” said Vasquez. “I have my boaters license and everything.”