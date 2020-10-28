Coming this Friday, Oct. 30 from Quincy Valley Allied Arts (QVAA), is “Frankenstein” but with a twist.

The 7 p.m. show will be an audio-only version of the story, based on the novel by Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley.

The production is free to attend, and those interested in listening should like and follow Quincy Valley Allied Arts on Facebook where a link to the show will be shared. Those without access to Facebook can also email QVAA at quincyvalleyalliedarts@gmail.com.

“Frankenstein” stars Pat and Nancy Connelly, Matthew and Marie Jamison, Sherri Kooy, Holly Petersen, Thane Street, Isaac Winter and Adam Zaleski. Sound effects will be done by Keith Kooy and Robb Reel.

The show will last about 90 minutes, according to QVAA President Mandy Ottley. The show was pre-recorded earlier in the week. Reel, who is doing sound effects, also brought recording equipment to the Heritage Barn where it was recorded.

QVAA normally produces children’s theatre in October, Ottley said, but with Coronavirus restrictions, they could not do so this year. For this show, QVAA looked into doing a radio production with Cherry Creek Media, but could not make it work.

For their next production, the Christmas show, QVAA would like to get it on the radio. They likely will not be able to do the regular downtown Christmas tree choir as usual.

“We still want to provide this for our community,” Ottley said.