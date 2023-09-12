A crowd gathered Saturday afternoon outside Quincy Valley Medical Center for a groundbreaking ceremony that included speeches and symbolic golden shovels to signal the beginning of construction on the site. The project to build a replacement facility – solidly backed by voters – for the public hospital district reached this major milestone, and the moment could hardly have been more significant for Quincy Valley or more heartfelt for those gathered to share in it. Here are some scenes from the Sept. 9 celebration.
featured
Quincy Valley Medical Center groundbreaking ceremony
- By Dave Burgess
-
- Updated
Read More
-
Reunion may become a tradition for former Tortilla Flats neighbors
-
Lady Jacks load up experience for volleyball season
-
New head coach takes reins of Quincy girls soccer program
-
Jacks dominate first quarter but lose home opener
-
George’s bluegrass bash to bring in music lovers
-
Police and fire reports, week Sept. 6, 2023
-
Police and fire reports, week of Aug. 30, 2023
-
Finances look good as groundbreaking nears for new medical center
-
Football teams get up to speed at jamboree
-
A reunion worth having: Rotary program created a bond