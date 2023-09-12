Quincy Valley Medical Center groundbreaking ceremony

Shovels stand ready before the ground-breaking ceremony Sept. 9, 2023.

 Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register

A crowd gathered Saturday afternoon outside Quincy Valley Medical Center for a groundbreaking ceremony that included speeches and symbolic golden shovels to signal the beginning of construction on the site. The project to build a replacement facility – solidly backed by voters – for the public hospital district reached this major milestone, and the moment could hardly have been more significant for Quincy Valley or more heartfelt for those gathered to share in it. Here are some scenes from the Sept. 9 celebration. 